नई नियुक्ति मामला:दपू रेलवे जोन में नहीं होगा नए पदों का सृजन, संगठनों का विरोध

जमशेदपुर2 दिन पहले
  • विभागों में पहले ही क्षमता से कम कर्मचारी हैं, बहाली नहीं होने से परेशानी
  • दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे जोन के मुख्य कार्मिक अधिकारी ने जारी किया पत्र

दक्षिण-पूर्व(दपू) रेलवे जोन मुख्य कार्मिक अधिकारी ने पत्र जारी कर कहा - जोन में कोई भी पद सृजन नहीं होगा व नई नियुक्तियां नहीं होंगी। जोनल स्तर से आए आदेश से कर्मचारियों में नाराजगी है। द.पू रेलवे में कई नई योजनाओं पर काम चल रहा है। इनके शुरू होने से कर्मचारियों की आवश्यकता है।

थर्ड लाइन कार्य से जुड़े विभागों के कर्मचारियों की वर्तमान क्षमता में 15% नए पद सृजन की योजना पहले बनी थी। इससे ट्रेन परिचालन, इंजीनियरिंग, सिग्नल एंड टेलकॉम व कैरेज विभाग में कर्मचारियों की संख्या बढ़नी थी। रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस ने नए आदेश के खिलाफ रेल जीएम व डीआरएम को ज्ञापन सौंपेगा।

रेलवे में निजीकरण-पोस्ट सरेंडर के खिलाफ पहले से संगठन आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस के चक्रधरपुर मंडल संयोजक शशि मिश्रा ने कहा- आदित्यपुर यार्ड से टाटानगर होकर आसनबनी स्टेशन तक थर्ड लाइन का काम शुरू होना है। इससे ट्रेन परिचालन, इंजीनियरिंग, सिग्नल एंड टेलकॉम विभाग पर काम का बोझ बढ़ेगा। विभागों में पहले ही क्षमता से कम कर्मचारी हैं। ऐसे में नए पद का सृजन न होने से रेलकर्मियों की परेशानी बढ़ेगी। इसलिए नई बहाली पर रेलवे को जल्द ही अपना फैसला बदलना चाहिए। ताकि सभी रुके कार्याें का निपटारा हो सके।

