खुलासा:सूद के पैसे के लिए दशरथ शुक्ला ने राहुल पर की थी फायरिंग, साथी विकास के पास से पिस्तौल व गोली बरामद

जमशेदपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • देर रात दशरथ ने थाना में सरेंडर कर दिया था

साकची थाना अंतर्गत रिलायंस फ्रेश के पास स्थित सामंता स्टोर में गोलमुरी नेहरू कॉलोनी निवासी राहुल छाबड़ा पर फायरिंग सूद का पैसा लेनदेन को लेकर हुई थी। राहुल पर फायरिंग के आरोपी भाजपा से जुड़े गोलमुरी निवासी दशरथ शुक्ला अपने साथी काशीडीह निवासी विकास कुमार सिंह को पिस्तौल और गोली देकर भाग निकला था। देर रात दशरथ ने थाना में सरेंडर कर दिया था।

पूछताछ में दशरथ ने विकास को पिस्तौल और गोली देने की बात बताई, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने विकास सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। विकास ने पिस्तौल और गोली घर में छिपाकर रखी थी, जिसे पुलिस ने बरामद कर लिया। मंगलवार को दोनों आराेपी को जेल भेज दिया गया। आरोपियों के पास से 7.65 एमएम का देसी पिस्तौल और 7.65 एमएम की तीन जिंदा गोली बरामद हुई। मंगलवार की शाम साकची थाना में सिटी डीएसपी अनुदीप सिंह ने जानकारी दी।

आईपीएल में सट्टेबाजी का मामला नहीं : डीएसपी

आईपीएल सट्टेबाजी को लेकर फायरिंग की घटना से सिटी डीएसपी ने साफ इनकार कर दिया। सिटी डीएसपी ने बताया घटना के वक्त दशरथ के साथ उसका साथी विकास भी मौजूद था। फायरिंग करने के बाद दोनों वहां से भाग निकले। बीच रास्ते में दशरथ विकास को पिस्तौल और गोली देकर भाग गया। देर रात उसने थाना में सरेंडर कर दिया। सूद का पैसा लेनदेन को लेकर ही यह घटना घटी। राहुल छाबड़ा का चेक दशरथ उसे नहीं लौटा रहा था। इस कारण सोमवार की शाम दोनों के बीच मारपीट हुई, जिसके बाद दशरथ ने राहुल पर फायरिंग कर दी। वहीं, दशरथ का कहना है सूद का पूरा पैसा राहुल ने उसे नहीं लौटाया है। दशरथ शुक्ला पर पूर्व में गोलमुरी थाना में दो और साकची थाना में एक प्राथमिकी दर्ज है। पीसी के दौरान साकची थाना प्रभारी कुणाल कुमार, पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक प्रदीप यादव, सअनि सनी विजय कुमार, सतीश अादि मौजूद थे।

