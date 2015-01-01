पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:सीएम से छठ के लिए सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की, अलीपुर द्वार से मुंबई के लिए टाटानगर होकर 13 और 15 नवंबर को चलेगी ट्रेन

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • टाटानगर में इस ट्रेन का ठहराव 14 और 16 नवंबर को शाम 6.10 से 6.15 बजे के बीच पांच मिनट के लिए होगा

दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए अलीपुर द्वार से मुंबई के लिए विशेष ट्रेन चलाएगी। ट्रेन नंबर 05688 13 व 15 नवंबर को अलीपुर द्वार से खुलेगी। यह ट्रेन सिलीगुड़ी, मालदा टाउन, रामपुर हाट, खड़गपुर, टाटानगर होते हुए रायपुर, गोंदिया होते हुए मुंबई लोकमान्य तिलक तक जाएगी।

टाटानगर में इस ट्रेन का ठहराव 14 और 16 नवंबर को शाम 6.10 से 6.15 बजे के बीच पांच मिनट के लिए होगा। ट्रेन में 21 कोच होंगे। वहीं रेलवे ने दुर्ग से पटना के लिए राउरकेला होकर छठ स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। यह ट्रेन टाटानगर नहीं आएगी। दुर्ग से यह ट्रेन 16 व 17 नवंबर को पटना के लिए खुलेगी। जबकि पटना की से ट्रेन 17 व 18 नवंबर को चलेगी।
दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस कमेटी के गठन पर रोक

दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे जोन के चीफ पर्सनल अफसर एमके प्रसाद ने बुधवार देर शाम पत्र भेजकर चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल समेत सभी 4 डिवीजन के डीआरएम को सूचना दी है कि दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस की नई कमेटी के गठन पर रोक रहेगी। कोर्ट के आदेश के कारण ऐसा किया गया है कि फिलहाल 3 दिसंबर तक यह रोक प्रभावी रहेगी। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक दक्षिण पूर्व रेलवे के कर्मचारी और दक्षिण पूर्व रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस के यूनियन नेता अभिषेक देवनाथ की एक याचिका पर अलीपोर कोर्ट के सिविल जज के आदेश पर यह निर्णय लिया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें