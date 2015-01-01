पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:वेतन संबंधी समस्या दूर करने की मांग की

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • एजेंसी द्वारा अपने कर्मचारियों को महीने के 30 दिन काम करवा कर 24 दिनों की तनख्वाह दी जाती है

एसबीआई की एटीएम में गार्ड का काम करने वाले सीआईएसएस सिक्युरिटी गार्ड को पूरी तनख्वाह नहीं देने, पीएफ व इएसआई की सुविधा नहीं देने का मामला विधायक रामदास सोरेन के पास उठाया गया। मजदूर संघ के नेता शैलेंद्र मैथी द्वारा श्रम न्यायालय में इस मामले को उठाया गया।

एजेंसी द्वारा अपने कर्मचारियों को महीने के 30 दिन काम करवा कर 24 दिनों की तनख्वाह दी जाती है। साथ ही पीएफ, ईएसआई की सुविधा भी नहीं दी जा रही है। राष्ट्रीय अवकाश के दिनों में काम कराने के बाद अतिरिक्त वेतन नहीं दिया जाता है। वर्षभर काम करवाने के बाद भी छुट्टी की सुविधा नहीं दी जाती है। विधायक ने मामले पर उचित मदद का आश्वासन दिया।

