लग्न के दिन:रवि योग में 25 को मनेगी देवउठानी एकादशी, शाम 6:43 से लेकर रात 8:56 बजे तक रहेगा शुभ मुहूर्त

जमशेदपुर8 घंटे पहले
  • देवउठानी एकादशी से विवाह, जनेऊ संस्कार व गृह प्रवेश जैसे मांगलिक कार्य शुरू होंंगे

देवउठानी एकादशी या देव प्रबोधनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर को है। इस दिन रवि योग रहेगा। इस कारण देवउठानी एकादशी का महत्व बढ़ा है। देवउठानी एकादशी अबूझ मुहूर्त है। इस दिन से विवाह, जनेऊ संस्कार, नूतन गृह निर्माण और गृह प्रवेश जैसे मांगलिक कार्य होंंगे। मान्यता के अनुसार आषाढ़ शुक्ल एकादशी से कार्तिक शुक्ल एकादशी के बीच श्रीविष्णु क्षीरसागर में शयन करते हैं व फिर भादो शुक्ल एकादशी को करवट बदलते हैं।

पुण्य की वृद्धि व धर्म-कर्म में प्रवृति कराने वाले श्री हरि विष्णु कार्तिक शुक्ल एकादशी को निद्रा से जागते हैं। यह देवउठनी एकादशी को हरिप्रबोधिनी व देवोत्थान एकादशी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। इसी दिन तुलसी व शालिगराम का विवाह भी कराया जाता है। शास्त्रों के अनुसार जिनकी कन्या नहीं होती है वे तुलसी का विवाह कराे कन्यादान का पुण्य पा सकते हैं। ज्योतिषाचार्य डाॅ. रमेश कुमार उपाध्याय शास्त्री के अनुसार देवउठानी एकादशी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त मिथुन लग्न में शाम को 6:43 बजे से रात 8:56 बजे तक रहेगा।

होली तक विवाह के हैं सिर्फ नौ लग्न, मलमास 15 दिसंबर से

ज्योतिषाचार्य डाॅ. रमेश के अनुसार मलमास 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा। 17 जनवरी को देव गुरु बृहस्पति 13 फरवरी तक अस्त हो जाएंगे। 14 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र तारा अस्त रहेगा। 14 मार्च से 13 अप्रैल तक मीन संक्रांति रहेगी। 22 मार्च से 28 मार्च तक होलिका अष्टक लग जाएंगे। इन सभी कारणों के चलते विवाह मुहूर्त 25 अप्रैल से प्रारंभ होंगे। 15 मार्च को फुलैरा दौज मनाई जाएगी।

इस तरह करें पूजा: पं. संताेष कुमार त्रिपाठी के अनुसार इस दिन भगवान विष्णु और मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। इस दिन विष्णु जी को जगाने का आह्वान किया जाता है। सुबह उठकर साफ कपड़े पहनें। फिर भगवान विष्णु जी के व्रत का संकल्प लें। विष्णु जी के चरणों का आकार बना पूजा करें।

शुभ मुहूर्त

नवंबर: 25,27, 30
दिसंबर: 1,6,7,9, 10, 11
अप्रैल: 25,26,27, 28, 30
मई: 2,4,7,8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31
जून: 5,6,17, 18, 19,20, 21,22, 24,26, 28,30
जुलाई: 1, 2, 3, 7,15,18

