आदेश:योजनाओं की धीमी गति पर जताया असंतोष, 31 दिसंबर तक पूरा करें पीएमएमवीवाई का निर्धारित लक्ष्य, नहीं तो होगी कार्रवाई: डीसी

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना और सुकन्या योजना की धीमी गति पर जताया असंतोष
  • समाज कल्याण और सामाजिक सुरक्षा से जुड़ी योजनाओं की डीसी ने की समीक्षा

प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना (पीएमएमवीवाई) व सुकन्या योजना की धीमी गति पर असंतोष जताते हुए डीसी सूरज कुमार ने अधिकारियों को चेताया कि 31 दिसंबर तक लक्ष्य पूरा करें, अन्यथा कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। डीसी शुक्रवार को उपायुक्त कार्यालय में समाज कल्याण व सामाजिक सुरक्षा विभाग से जुड़ी योजनाओं की समीक्षा कर रहे थे। उपायुक्त कार्यालय में डीसी के साथ डीडीसी परमेश्वर भगत उपस्थित थे, जबकि प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी व बाल विकास परियोजना पदाधिकारी वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिग के मार्फत ऑनलाइन जुड़े हुए थे।

इस क्रम में सुकन्या योजना, प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना, जेएसएलपीएस पोषाहार वितरण, पूरक पोषाहार योजना, मुख्यमंत्री कन्यादान योजना से संबंधित कार्यों की समीक्षा की गई। सुकन्या योजना की समीक्षा के क्रम में डीसी ने कार्य में प्रगति पर असंतोष प्रकट करते हुए सभी संबंधित पदाधिकारियों एवं सुपरवाइजर को 31 दिसंबर तक 75 फीसदी तथा 31 जनवरी तक शत-प्रतिशत लक्ष्य पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही जिन प्रखंडों में निर्धारित लक्ष्य का 45 फीसदी से कम काम हुआ है उन्हें कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने का आदेश डीसी ने दिया। प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना को 31 दिसंबर तक शत-प्रतिशत पूर्ण करने का आदेश दिया। जेएसएलपीएस के नोडल पदाधिकारी को जमशेदपुर, पोटका व घाटशिला से चावल उठाव नहीं होने पर तीन दिनों के अंदर चावल उठाव कर सभी केंद्रों पर उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया गया।

सीएम कन्यादान योजना को पूरा करने में दिखाएं रुचि

बैठक में डीसी ने मुख्यमंत्री कन्यादान योजना को 31 दिसंबर तक 40 फीसदी व 31 जनवरी तक शत-प्रतिशत पूरा करने का आदेश दिया। डीसी ने कहा जो भी कार्य में रुचि नहीं दिखाएंगे उनके विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सामाजिक सुरक्षा से संबंधित स्वामी विवेकानंद स्वालंबन प्रोत्साहन पेंशन योजना के वैसे लाभुक जो छूट गए हैं और जिन्हें भुगतान करने में परेशानी हो रही है उसकी सूची उपलब्ध कराने का आदेश डीसी ने सहायक निदेशक सामाजिक सुरक्षा पदाधिकारी अमरेंद्र कुमार को दिया।

वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

