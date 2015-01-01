पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:गोविंदपुर में ड्रेनेज की खुदाई में पाइप फटा दो दिन से 20 हजार घरों में जलापूर्ति ठप, आज होगी मरम्मत

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • गोविंदपुर अन्ना चौक से हुरलुंग तक फोरलेन का निर्माण कर रही लीडिंग कंस्ट्रक्शन, पोकलेन से खुदाई के दौरान पाइप क्षतिग्रस्त

गोविंदपुर जलापूर्ति की मुख्य पाइप लाइन फटने के बाद दो दिनों से लगभग 20 हजार घरों में पानी की सप्लाई बंद है। इससे गोविंदपुर, गदड़ा, सारजमदा, परसुडीह, हलुदबनी के लगभग एक लाख लोगों के समक्ष पानी की समस्या है। क्षेत्र में पानी के लिए हाहाकार मचा है। लोग टेल्को व आसपास से बर्तन-गैलेन से पानी लाने को विवश हैं। गुरुवार दोपहर को लगभग 12 बजे पाइप लाइन फटा। इसके बाद से जलापूर्ति ठप है। गोविंदपुर अन्ना चौक से हुरलुंग तक फोर लेन सड़क का निर्माण लीडिंग कंस्ट्रक्शन कर रही है।

गुरुवार को सड़क किनारे ड्रेनेज सिस्टम बनाने के लिए गड्ढे की खुदाई के दौरान 800 डाई की मुख्य पाइप लाइन पोकलेन से खुदाई के दौरान फट गई। पाइप फिल्टर प्लांट से सीधे मुख्य पानी टंकी तक जाती है। उसके बाद सप्लाई होती है। मुख्य पाइप लाइन से गोविंदपुर, गदड़ा, सारजामदा, परसुडीह, हलुदबनी में बनी टंकियों में पानी पहुंचता है। कुल मिलाकर 21 पंचायतों में 20 हजार घरों में करीब एक लाख आबादी में पानी पहुंचता है।

सहायक अभियंता ने कहा- पाइप को जोड़ने के लिए ज्वाइंटर कोलकाता से मंगाया है
सामान आते ही चार से पांच घंटे में होगा ठीक
पाइप फटने की सूचना पर पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग के अफसर व जिप उपाध्यक्ष राजकुमार सिंह ने जायजा लिया व मरम्मत करने पर विचार किया। सहायक अभियंता ने कहा- पाइप जोड़ने के लिए झारखंड में ज्वाइंटर नहीं है, इसे कोलकाता से मंगाया है। इसमें 24 घंटे से अधिक का समय लगेगा। शनिवार को पाइप आने के बाद मरम्मत होगा, रविवार तक जलापूर्ति सामान्य होगी। लोगों का आरोप था कि 24 घंटे बाद भी मरम्मत नहीं कराया।

नया पाइप के लिए दिया गया है ऑर्डर

सड़क निर्माण में ड्रेनेज बनाने के क्रम में लीडिंग कंस्ट्रक्शन के पोकलेन से मुख्य पाइप लाइन फटा है। समस्या हल करने के लिए ज्वाइंटर का अॉर्डर दिया है। आने के बाद मरम्मत होगा।

-अनुज सिन्हा, एई, पेयजल स्वच्छता विभाग।

आज होगी मरम्मत
एक लाख लोग पानी के बिना रह रहे हैं। मरम्मत के लिए विभाग व सड़क बनाने वाली कंपनी के साथ बैठक की, मरम्मत का काम शनिवार से होगा। जलापूर्ति जल्द हो इसका प्रयास करेंगे।

-राजकुमार सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष, जिला परिषद

पांच किमी दूर से पानी लाने को विवश
पानी के लिए हाहाकार मचा है, इलाके के लोगों को पांच किलोमीटर दूर से पानी लाकर प्यास बुझानी पड़ रही है। विभाग इसको लेकर गंभीर नहीं है। काफी परेशानी है। समस्या जल्द सुलझनी चाहिए।

-चंदन पांडेय, समाजसेवी, गोविंदपुर

