  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  • Due To Lack Of Supply In Mango For 6 Days, Women Surrounded Water Plant Workers, Contract Workers Apologized After Seeing The Anger Of Women Of Samtanagar

तीन हजार घरों में सप्लाई ठप:मानगो में 6 दिन से सप्लाई नहीं होने पर महिलाओं ने वाटर प्लांट कर्मियों को घेरा, समतानगर की महिलाओं का गुस्सा देख ठेका कर्मियों ने माफी मांगी

जमशेदपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिलाएं बाेलीं... हमें पानी नहीं मिलेगा ताे कहीं भी सप्लाई नहीं हाेने देंगे, दाे घंटे तक सप्लाई ठप

मानगाे के समतानगर की 50 महिलाअाें ने पानी सप्लाई छह दिनाें से ठप रहने पर मंगलवार काे जवाहरनगर राेड नंबर-15 स्थित वाटर प्लांट के समक्ष प्रदर्शन किया। महिलाओँ ने प्लांट के कर्मियाें काे घेरा। इस दाैरान प्लांट कर्मियाें काे किसी भी इलाके में पानी सप्लाई नहीं करने दिया। उनकी मांग थी कि समतानगर में जब तक पानी सप्लाई शुरू नहीं हाेगी तब तक कहीं भी आपूर्ति नहीं करने देंगे। महिलाओं के गुस्से काे देखते हुए ठेका कर्मियाें ने सुबह 10 से दाेपहर 12 बजे तक प्लांट से पानी सप्लाई नहीं की। ठेका कंपनी के जीएम अक्षय हलधर ने कहा- आजादनगर व आसपास सप्लाई सुबह 10 से 12 बजे तक राेजाना हाेती है।

महिलाओँ के गुस्से काे देख कर्मियाें ने सप्लाई बंद रखी। महिलाओं काे समझाया कि समतानगर, पारडीह के ऊपरी टाेला, कुमरूम बस्ती समेत आसपास के तीन हजार घराें में एनएच ठेकेदार की लापरवाही से पाइप लाइन क्षतिग्रस्त हाेने पर जलापूर्ति बंद है। मरम्मत में समय लग रहा है, इसलिए सप्लाई में देरी है। बुधवार से पेयजल व स्वच्छता विभाग जाेन एक में पाइप लाइन की मरम्मत फिर शुरू करेगा। सभी जगह फटी पाइप की मरम्मत करने में तीन दिन का समय लगेगा। इसलिए शनिवार की सुबह से प्रभावित तीन हजार घराें में नियमित पानी सप्लाई हाेगी। इसके बाद महिलाओं का गुस्सा कम हुआ और सभी वापस लाैट गए। इधर, महिलाओं के प्लांट में प्रदर्शन की सूचना मिलने पर ठेका कंपनी व पेयजल विभाग के एक भी वरीय अधिकारी नहीं पहुंचे। मानगाे जलापूर्ति याेजना के जाेन एक में छह दिनाें से पानी सप्लाई बंद है।

मंत्री प्रतिनिधियाें का आश्वासन

48 घंटे के अंदर शुरू हो जाएगी जलापूर्ति
मानगो के पारडीह कुमरूम बस्ती ऊपर टोला, समतानगर, कुमरूम बस्ती व डिमना बस्ती में पानी सप्लाई शुरू करने काे लेकर मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता के प्रतिनिधियाें ने कार्यालय में बैठक की। जलापूर्ति पर सिर्फ अाश्वासन मिला कि 48 घंटे में पानी सप्लाई शुरू हाे जाएगी। बैठक में पेयजल विभाग के एसडीओ सुरेंद्र सिंह, ठेका कंपनी के प्रोजेक्ट हेड अक्षय हलधर, एनएचएअाई के प्रतिनिधि के रूप में अनीश सिंह, बन्ना गुप्ता के प्रतिनिधि पप्पू सिंह, भवानी सिंह, मुकेश सिंह, बबलू सिंह ने पानी सप्लाई शुरू करने पर चर्चा की। एनएचएआई के ठेकेदार काे पाइप लाइन क्षतिग्रस्त करने पर जुर्माना में पाइप समेत अन्य संसाधन देने की अपील की गई।

