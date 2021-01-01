पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Due To The Cold Winds Of North India, Mercury Will Fall From Today, Cold Winds Will Move At A Speed From The North; Still Snow In Upper Area

मौसम:उत्तर भारत की सर्द हवाओं के कारण आज से गिरेगा पारा, उत्तर से ठंडी हवाएं रफ्तार से चलेंगी; अभी ऊपरी क्षेत्र में बर्फबारी

जमशेदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • रविवार काे रात का तापमान 12.9 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ
  • मंगलवार से सर्दी फिर लौटेगी

शहर में माैसम के तेवर अचानक बदल गए। रात और दिन का तापमान कम हाे गया है। माैसम विभाग का दावा है कि 26 जनवरी से तापमान कम हाेगा। उत्तर से ठंडी हवाएं रफ्तार से चलेंगी। अभी ऊपरी क्षेत्र में बर्फबारी हाे रही है।

इसके कारण तापमान कम हाेगा। रविवार काे रात का तापमान 12.9 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ है। दिन का तापमान 27.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। मंगलवार से सर्दी फिर लौटेगी। सोमवार काे आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। दोपहर में धूप थोड़ी देर के लिए निकली।

