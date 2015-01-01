पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक सरयू ने कहा:राज्य सरकार को लौह अयस्क खनन के दलदल में धकेलने की कोशिश शुरू, सीएम इसे रोकें

जमशेदपुर/ रांची30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शाह ब्रदर्स को खनन-बिक्री की अनुमति देने पर सरयू राय ने जताई नाराजगी

जमशेदपुर पूर्वी विधायक सरयू राय ने आरोप लगाया है कि झारखंड सरकार को लौह अयस्क खनन के दलदल में धकेलने की कोशिशें शुरू हो चुकी हैं। सीएम हेमंत सोरेन इसे रोकें। खान एवं भूतत्व विभाग द्वारा शाह ब्रदर्स को पश्चिमी सिंहभूम के करमपदा माइंस में खनन करने-बिक्री करने की अनुमति देने पर सरयू राय ने ट्वीट कर नाराजगी जताई है। 20 नवंबर को एक, जबकि 22 नवंबर को तीन ट्वीट कर नाराजगी जताई।

शाह ब्रदर्स को करमपदा माइंस में खनन के बाद ब्रिक्री कर सरकार को 200 करोड़ रुपए जमा करने की अनुमति मिली है। सरयू राय ने 20 नवंबर को ट्वीट किया है कि 20 वर्षों में झारखंड की सभी सरकारें कमोवेश लौह अयस्क के अवैध खनन व व्यवसाय के भ्रष्ट दलदल में पांव घुसाती रही हैं। बदनाम होकर सत्ताच्युत होती रही हैं।

22 नवंबर को किए लगातार तीन ट्वीट कर खान सचिव पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

22 नवंबर को सरयू राय ने लगातार तीन ट्वीट किए हैं। पहले ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा है कि खान सचिव द्वारा एक पट्टाधारी का लौह अयस्क भंडार बेचने के लिए 18 नवंबर 2020 को दिया गया आदेश राज्य के वित्तीय हित के विरुद्ध है। यह अनुचित, पक्षपातपूर्ण और निहित स्वार्थ से प्रेरित है। यह सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मेसो निर्णय (ओडिशा) की अवहेलना है। इस पर पुनर्विचार कर इसे रद्द करें।

दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा- एक खनन कंपनी का दक्षिण भारतीय पूर्व कारिंदा झारखंड में लौह अयस्क भंडार की बिक्री आईबीएम से तय सस्ती दर पर कराने में बिचौलिया की सक्षम भूमिका निभा रहा है।

तीसरे ट्वीट में खान सचिव से पूछा - परिसमाप्त लीज के जिस लौह अयस्क भंडार को बेचने का आदेश पट्टाधारी को दिया, उस पट्टाधारी ने अपना 2.80 लाख टन लौह अयस्क का भंडार यस बैंक के पास गिरवी रख 40 करोड़ रुपए कर्ज लिया है।

