पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मातम में बदली शादी की खुशियां:बुजुर्ग ने चौथे फ्लोर से कूद कर दे दी जान, 30 नवंबर को होनी है पोती की शादी

जमशेदपुर3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
  • बेटे ने कहा- मां की मौत के बाद पिता की मानसिक स्थिति खराब हो गई थी

उलीडीह थाना अंतर्गत डिमना रोड स्थित आकाश टावर के चौथे फ्लोर से कूदकर बुजुर्ग ने अपनी जान दे दी। बुजुर्ग की मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं थी। बताया जा रहा है कि 30 नवंबर को मृतक के पोती की शादी होनी है। उधर, आत्महत्या की सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को जब्त पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

मृतक की पहचान 87 साल के चंद्रभान सिंह के रूप में हुई है। मृतक के बेटे विजय शंकर के अनुसार, मां कलावती देवी की मौत के बाद पिता की मानसिक स्थिति खराब हो गई थी। कुछ दिन पहले ही वे उत्तर प्रदेश के फैजाबाद से अपने पिता को लेकर शहर आए थे। पिता आकाश टावर के चौथे फ्लोर पर रहते थे। जबकि उनका परिवार तीसरे फ्लोर पर रहता था। मंगलवार को अचानक उन्होंने खिड़की से छलांग लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

विजय शंकर ने बताया कि 30 नवंबर को उनकी बेटी की शादी होनी है। शादी की तैयारियों में उनका परिवार लगा हुआ था। विजय शंकर सिंह ने बताया कि मां की मौत के बाद उनके पिता सदमे में थे। उनकी मानसिक स्थिति भी खराब हो चुकी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्वालियर समेत प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में भाजपा को बढ़त, सिर्फ चंबल में कांग्रेस - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें