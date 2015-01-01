पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टाटा स्टील संवाद:आदिवासी प्रथाओं और अभ्यासों को व्यापक बनाने पर दिया जोर

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पारंपरिक और उभरते संरक्षण अभ्यासों के परस्पर-विनिमय को सुविधाजनक बनाने के लिए संवाद के सातवें संस्करण 2020 के तीसरे दिन मंगलवार को डिजिटल प्लेटफार्मों पर परिचर्चा की गई। परिचर्चा में भूमि और वन अधिकारों के संरक्षण के लिए संवैधानिक कानूनों की समझ को गहरा करने के उद्देश्य से मंथन किया गया।

इस क्षेत्र के कई विशेषज्ञ उन तरीकों पर चर्चा करने के लिए एक साथ आए, जिनमें आदिवासी समुदाय प्राकृतिक संसाधनों का बेहतर तरीके से उपयोग करते रहे हैं और सह-अस्तित्व के अनुकरणीय मॉडल पेश किया। एक अन्य सत्र में डॉ. भूषण पटवर्धन, प्रोफेसर जी हरिराममूर्ति, डॉ उन्नीकृष्णन पयप्प्पल्लीमना और डॉ. सरीन एनएस समेत भारतीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय चिकित्सकों ने आदिवासी प्रथाओं व अभ्यासों को व्यापक बनाने के तरीकों पर चर्चा की।

एक्शन रिसर्च कलेक्टिव में शोधकर्ताओं और शिक्षाविद्दों ने भूमि और जल से संबंधित विभिन्न मुद्दों पर चर्चा के लिए एक साथ आए। झारखंड के वाटरमैन के नाम से मशहूर पद्मश्री साइमन उरांव ने संसाधनों के संरक्षण के अपने अनुभव को साझा किया। हिमांशु कुलकर्णी, एक्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर व सेक्रेट्री, एडवांस सेंटर फॉर वाटर रिसोर्सेज डेवलपमेंट एंड मैनेजमेंट (एसीडब्ल्यूएडीएएम), पुणे ने बताया कि कैसे जमीन से जुड़ कर डेटा और रिसर्च को ध्यान में रखते हुए एक्शन रिसर्च करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें