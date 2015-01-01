पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  • Employees Said Get Grade pay And Gratitude Allowance Or Union Officials Leave Their Posts, Resentment Of Non fulfillment Of Pending Demands Of Non teaching Staff

आक्रोश:कर्मचारियों ने कहा- ग्रेड-पे व कृतकारी भत्ता दिलवाएं या संघ के पदाधिकारी अपना पद छोड़ दें, शिक्षकेतर कर्मचारियों की लंबित मांगें पूरी नहीं हाेने से नाराजगी

जमशेदपुर6 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सिंडिकेट में भी कर्मचारियों के ये मुद्दे प्रमुखता से नहीं उठाया गया
  • कोल्हान विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षकेतर कर्मचारियों की लंबित मांगें पूरी नहीं हाेने से आक्रोश

कोल्हान विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षकेतर कर्मचारियों की लंबित मांगें पूरी नहीं हाेने से काफी नाराजगी है। शिक्षकेतर कर्मचारियों ने विश्वविद्यालय संघ के पदाधिकारियों को चेतावनी दी है कि वे या तो अब ग्रेड-पे और कृतकारी भत्ता दिलवाएं या फिर अपने पद छोड़ दें। उन्होंने कहा कि विवि के कर्मचारियों के सब्र का बांध टूट गया है। इस कारण संघ के पदाधिकारियों को भी कोसने लगे हैं। संघ के पदाधिकारियों को कर्मचारियों ने कहा है कि वे एक सप्ताह के अंदर इन मामलों को लेकर बैठक बुलाएं और प्रभावी रणनीति तैयार करने की हिम्मत दिखाएं। अन्यथा अपना पद छोड़ दें। कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि पिछले पांच सालों से इस मामले को लेकर आंदोलन के नाम पर ज्ञापन, पत्राचार होता रहा है, लेकिन कोई प्रभावी आंदोलन नहीं हो पाया। संघ के पदाधिकारियों पर मात्र औपचारिकता पूरी करने का आरोप लगाया गया है।

सिंडिकेट में भी कर्मचारियों के ये मुद्दे प्रमुखता से नहीं उठाया गया। क्योंकि, शिक्षकों को अपनी ही पड़ी है। राज्य के सभी विश्वविद्यालय के कर्मचारियों को जहां एसीपी, एमएसीपी एवं ग्रेड पे का लाभ मिल रहा है, वहीं कोल्हान विश्वविद्यालय के कर्मियों को यह लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। इसकाे लेकर कर्मचारियों में असंतोष की भावना बढ़ रही है। कर्मचारी नेता विश्वविद्यालय के पदाधिकारियों से मिलकर आते हैं और आश्वासन पाकर संतुष्ट हो जाते हैं। कई कर्मचारी अब सेवानिवृत्त होने के कगार पर हैं, जिससे वे और ज्यादा चिंतित हैं। कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि वे लगातार अलग-अलग स्तरों पर अपनी मांगें रख रहे हैं। अधिकारी इसके समाधान का आश्वासन देते हैं, लेकिन कुछ नहीं होता है। ऐसे में अब कर्मचारी उग्र आंदोलन करेंगे।

