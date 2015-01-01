पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

30 फीट गहरे गड्ढे में गिरा मजदूर:परिजनों ने टायर जला जुस्को के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी, लोगों ने जेसीबी चालक काे पीटा

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शव को निकालने में जुटे जुस्को कर्मी।
  • घटनास्थल पर जुस्को अफसर मौजूद थे, एक भी प्रशासनिक अधिकारी नहीं दिखे

बिष्टुपुर के नॉर्दन टाउन निवासी जीवन सोना (56) को गड्ढे से निकालने का साथी मजदूरों ने काफी प्रयास किया, लेकिन वे विफल रहे। सूचना पर जुस्को के कई अधिकारी घटनास्थल पहुंचे और मजदूर को गड्ढे से निकालने के लिए रेस्क्यू शुरू किया। लेकिन इस दौरान कोई भी प्रशासनिक अधिकारी घटनास्थल पर नहीं पहुंचा। जबकि पुलिस जवान मौक पर मौजूद थे।

मौके पर पहुंचे मृतक के परिजन।
मौके पर पहुंचे मृतक के परिजन।

देखते-देखते लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। परिजनों ने ठेकेदार और जुस्को प्रबंधन पर लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया। लोगों ने जेसीबी चालक की पिटाई कर दी, जिसके बाद वहां से भाग खड़ा हुआ। मृतक आरआरई कंपनी के अंडर में ठेका मजदूरी का काम करता था। देर रात तक शव निकालने के लिए मशक्कत जारी रहा। बीच-बीच में परिजन हंगामा करते रहे।

देर रात जुस्को के सीनियर जीएम पहुंचे, किया विरोध

देर रात जुस्को के सीनियर जीएम कैप्टन धनंजय मिश्रा भी पहुंचे। उनके खिलाफ भी नारेबाजी की। जुस्को के अफसरों के पहुंचने के बाद करीब 6 बजे गड्ढे से मजदूर को बाहर निकालने का रेस्क्यू शुरू किया गया। दमकल विभाग की 2 गाड़ियां भी मौके पर पहुंची। पहले जेसीबी से मिट्टी काटा गया, उसके बाद पाइप के सहारे गड्ढे में जमा पानी निकाला गया। पानी निकालने के दौरान शव बाहर आ गया, पर शव नहीं निकाला जा सका।

बेटे का आराेप: कंपनी ने पिता को नहीं दी थी किसी प्रकार के सेफ्टी उपकरण

मजदूर की मौत से मृतक की पत्नी सोना देवी, पुत्र विक्की सोना, सुमित सोना समेत अन्य का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है। विक्की ने बताया उसके पिता सुबह 8:00 बजे ड्यूटी पर गए थे। उनके साथी मजदूरों ने उनके गड्ढे में गिरने की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद वह सभी घटनास्थल पहुंचे। पुत्र ने कंपनी पर लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया।

पुत्र ने कहा कि कंपनी द्वारा पिता को किसी प्रकार की सेफ्टी नहीं दी गई थी। इस कारण यह हादसा हुआ। कंपनी परिजनों को मुआवजा दे। शहीद निर्मल महतो स्टेडियम के पास पाइप लाइन बिछाने का काम 20 दिनों से चल रहा था।

कुछ देर के लिए काम कराया बंद

मजदूर के गड्ढे में फंसने की खबर पाकर कई नेता घटनास्थल पहुंचे। मुआवजे की मांग पर नेताओं ने कुछ देर के लिए मजदूर को बाहर निकालने का रेस्क्यू काम बंद करा दिया और हंगामा करने लगे। इसके बाद मजदूर के परिजन आक्रोशित हो गए और नेताओं का विरोध किया।

