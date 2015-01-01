पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेनें एक दिसंबर से होंगी बंद

जमशेदपुर10 घंटे पहले
रेलवे ने त्योहारी मौसम में कई ट्रेनें शुरू की थी। दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे जोन ने भी 22 जोड़ी यात्री ट्रेन चलाई थी। इसमें टाटानगर से होकर चलने वाली टाटा-दानापुर स्पेशल, टाटा-छपरा स्पेशल, दक्षिण बिहार स्पेशल ट्रेन चल रही है। वहीं, हावड़ा-हापा साप्ताहिक स्पेशल, बिलासपुर-पटना स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेन चल रही है। इन ट्रेनों के परिचालन से हजारों यात्रियों को त्योहारी सीजन में काफी सहूलियत हुई। लेकिन, इन सभी ट्रेनों को 1 दिसंबर तक ही चलाने की घोषणा हुई थी। इन ट्रेनों के बंद होने से यात्रियों को काफी परेशानी होगी।

