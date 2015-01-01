पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:रोक के बावजूद सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम कराने वाले आयोजकों पर प्राथमिकी

जमशेदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बागबेड़ा बड़ौदा घाट के पास सूर्य मंदिर परिसर में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम करने वाली समिति के 15 पदाधिकारी और कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ बागबेड़ा पुलिस ने केस किया है। छठ पूजा के शाम वाले अर्घ्य के समय भजन संध्या का आयोजन गया किया था। जमशेदपुर के सीओ अनुराग तिवारी के बयान पर पुलिस ने वैश्विक महामारी अधिनियम व डीएम एक्ट के तहत केस किया है। जिन पर केस किया है वो सभी बागबेड़ा रिवर व्यू कॉलोनी के निवासी हैं।

एसडीओ नीतीश कुमार, सीओ अनुराग तिवारी व बागबेड़ा थाना प्रभारी राजेश कुमार सिंह दो बजे जब निरीक्षण के लिए पहुंचे थे तो वहां माइक बजते पाया। माइक बंद कराने का आदेश दिया तो आयोजकों का कहना था कि छठ घाट पर होने वाली भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए माइक लगाया गया है, आग्रह पर प्रशासन ने माइक जब्त नहीं किया।

इसी बीच शाम में करीब पांच बजे डीएसपी आलोक रंजन, जुगसलाई नप के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी व थाना प्रभारी राजेश कुमार सिंह जांच के लिए शिव घाट पहुंचे तो उन्हें भजन संध्या के आयोजन की जानकारी मिली। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा था। पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने सूर्य मंदिर परिसर में भजन संध्या को बंद कराया। सिटी एसपी सुभाषचंद्र जाट व एडीएम नंदकिशोर लाल भी बड़ौदा घाट पहुंचे।

इन अधिकारियों के जाने के पहले कार्यक्रम का आयोजन बंद हो चुका था। इसके बाद सीओ ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई। थाना प्रभारी ने कहा- शांति समिति की बैठक में आयोजकों को बताया था कि अनलॉक 0.5 के नियमों का पालन करते हुए सिर्फ धार्मिक कार्यक्रम की अनुमति दी थी, पर सूर्य मंदिर समिति ने नियमों की अवहेलना की।

आरोपियों में तीन सरकारी शिक्षक, इन पर होगी विभागीय कार्रवाई

झारखंड सरकार के शिक्षा विभाग में कार्यरत तीन शिक्षक भी सूर्य मंदिर आयोजन समिति से जुड़े हैं। तीनों शिक्षकों के खिलाफ नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। एसडीओ ने सीओ को उनके शिक्षकों के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई का प्रस्ताव देने का आदेश दिया है।

सीओ के प्रस्ताव के आलोक में एसडीओ डीसी से विभागीय कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा करेंगे, आनंद सिंह, प्रवीण सिंह, सुनील पांडे, रंग बहादुर सिंह, सुनील मिश्रा, गौरीशंक पांडे, सनील भालोटिया, मुन्नू पाठक, बीरेंद्र तिवारी , दुर्गा नंद झा, अंजनी सिंह व अन्य अज्ञात पर केस किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें