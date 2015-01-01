पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगजनी:जुगसलाई चप्पल गोदाम में लगी आग, संकरी गलियों के कारण आधे घंटे देर से पहुंची दमकल, 200 मीटर तक धमक तीन घंटे बाद पाया काबू

जमशेदपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • आग की लपटें इतनी तेज थीं कि 200 मीटर की दूरी पर भी उसकी धमक दिखाई दे रही थी

जुगसलाई थाना क्षेत्र के महतोपाड़ा रोड स्थित हाजी एजाज अहमद के मकान में दूसरे तल्ले पर बने चप्पल गोदाम में मंगलवार की दाेपहर 2.30 से तीन बजे के बीच भीषण आग लग गई। हाजी एजाज अहमद की जुगसलाई फाटक के पास शू गार्डेन नामक जूता दुकान है। मकान के निचले हिस्से में परिवार रहता है। इधर, 10 मिनट के अंदर आग ने विकराल रूप ले लिया। जिस मकान में आग लगी, उसकी छत पर दो युवक फंसे थे। इस दाैरान आसपास के लोगों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। घटना के बाद युवकों ने हिम्मत दिखाते हुए सीढ़ी पर जाकर दूसरे तल्ले का दरवाजा तोड़ा और बाल्टी में पानी लाकर आग बुझाने में जुट गए।

खबर मिलने पर टाटा स्टील की दाे और झारखंड सरकार की तीन दमकल काे जुगसलाई फाटक से महतोपाड़ा रोड तक संकरी गली होने से पहुंचने में आधा घंटा लग गया। दमकल की गाड़ियाें ने पहुंचकर आग पर शाम छह बजे तक पूरी तरह काबू पाया। स्थानीय युवकों ने भी दीवार पर चढ़कर दमकल की गाड़ी की पाइप लेकर आग बुझाने में मदद की। इस दौरान लाेगाें की भीड़ जुट गई थी। आग की लपटें इतनी तेज थीं कि 200 मीटर की दूरी पर भी उसकी धमक दिखाई दे रही थी।

दो दमकल का पानी खत्म

बाल्टी से आग बुझाता युवक
जुगसलाई में आग बुझाने के लिए पहुंची दो सरकारी दमकलों में पानी खत्म हो गया। दोनों को दोबारा पानी लाने के लिए भेजा गया। वहीं, टाटा स्टील की दमकल ने पहुंचकर आग बुझाने का काम किया।

