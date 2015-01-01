पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस के सामने दो गुटों में खूनी संघर्ष:बिरसानगर में दूसरे दिन भी फायरिंग-पथराव, पुलिस ने भागकर बचाई जान, 7 घायल

जमशेदपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिरसानगर जोन पांच में दूसरे दिन भी पुलिस के सामने दो गुटों में खूनी संघर्ष हुआ। दो राउंड फायरिंग के साथ बस्ती के साथ बाहरी युवकों ने गिट्टी मशीन के आस-पास एक घंटे तक पथराव किया। बिरसानगर थानेदार राजेश कुमार समेत अन्य जवानों ने भागकर जान बचाई। हमलावरों ने गिट्टी मशीन एरिया में तीन बाइक, एक स्कूटी को तोड़ने के साथ कई घरों के दरवाजे व सामानों को तोड़ा। हमलावर तलवार, बंदूक, लाठी, भाला से लैस थे।

घटना में एक पक्ष से भाजमो के जांच अधिकारी बबलू यादव, केदार सरदार, उसकी पत्नी रेखा सरदार, रमेश यादव, रोहित, 8 साल की ज्योति कुमारी, 6 साल की खुशबू व दूसरे पक्ष से राहुल खालको को चोट आई है। सभी का इलाज एमजीएम अस्पताल में कराया। गिट्टी मशीन की महिलाओं ने विधायक रामदास सोरेन के ड्राइवर बादल कर्मकार व उनके परिवार द्वारा बाहरी लोगों को लाकर हमला कराने व गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर तीन घंटे तक पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

पहला पक्ष: काम पर जाते वक्त टेल्को पेट्रोल पंप में रोककर मारपीट

घायल रमेश यादव उर्फ रेसू ने कहा- मंगलवार की सुबह 11 बजे मैं बाइक से काम पर जा रहा था। सीटू तालाब के पास बादल के बेटे अभिषेक-अमन ने साथियों संग घेरा। मारपीट करने पर मैं भागकर टेल्को लेबर ब्यूरो के पास पेट्रोल पंप पर गया। वहां भी मारपीट की, लोगों ने मुझे बचाया। इसकी जानकारी टेल्को थाना को दी।

दोपहर 1.30 बजे समझौते के लिए काली मंदिर में बैठक थी, जिसमें बस्ती व मंदिर कमेटी के बबलू यादव मध्यस्ता करने थे। अचानक बिरसानगर थानेदार को मीटिंग में जाना पड़ा। जाते ही दोबारा हमला बोल दिया।

दूसरा पक्ष: पुलिस के सामने रेसू ने अपने लड़कों के साथ पथराव किया

बादल कर्मकार ने कहा- बीती रात में गिट्टी मशीन के लोगों ने मारपीट व पथराव करने के बाद मंगलवार को समझौता के लिए काली मंदिर में बैठक रखी थी। दिन के 1.30 बजे थानेदार को जरूरी काम पड़ने के कारण बैठक शाम साढ़े चार बजे बैठक रखी।

पुलिस के वहां से कुछ दूरी पर जाते ही दोबारा रेसू यादव, कठोर यादव, चंदन, रोहित, क्रेक, बबलू यादव ने लोगों के साथ मिल पथराव किया, जिसमें राहुल खालको को सिर में चोटें आई। काली मंदिर पर उक्त सभी ने कब्जा किया है, जिसको लेकर बीती रात मारपीट व पथराव की घटना को उक्त लोगों ने अंजाम दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें