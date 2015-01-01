पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रकाशाेत्सव:सिदगोड़ा सूर्य मंदिर में छठ पूजा करने को लेकर 400 कूपन बांटने पर पूर्व संरक्षक ने की कार्रवाई की मांग

जमशेदपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर कूपन बांटने की बनाई थी योजना
  • प्रकाशाेत्सव के लिए सीजीपीसी के पदाधिकारी डीसी से मिले
  • श्री गुरुनानक देवजी का प्रकाशाेत्सव 30 को

सेंट्रल गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी का प्रतिनिधिमंडल डीसी सूरज कुमार से मिला। इस दाैरान ज्ञापन सौंपकर 30 नवंबर को सिखों के प्रथम गुरु श्री गुरुनानक देवजी के प्रकाशाेत्सव पर हर वर्ष निकलने वाले नगर कीर्तन और एक सप्ताह पूर्व प्रभातफेरी निकालने की अनुमति के लिए मार्गदर्शन देने का अनुरोध किया।

डीसी सूरज कुमार ने कहा- कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ते प्रकोप को ध्यान में रखते हुए झारखंड सरकार द्वारा सड़क पर कोई भी धार्मिक जुलूस निकालने पर पाबंदी है। इसलिए नगर कीर्तन और प्रभातफेरी निकालने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती है, लेकिन गुरुद्वारा परिसर में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखते हुए 50 लोगों के इकट्ठा होने की अनुमति है।

सेंट्रल गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के प्रतिनिधि ने गुरुद्वारा कमेटी के प्रधान पद के चुनाव के बारे में मार्गदर्शन मांगा, जिसपर डीसी ने कहा जनवरी या फरवरी तक यह संभव नहीं है। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में सेंट्रल गुरुद्वारा के प्रधान महेंद्र सिंह, चेयरमैन शैलेंद्र सिंह, तरसेम सिंह सेमे, हरविंदर सिंह मंटू, सुखविंदर सिंह, जसबीर सिंह, मंजीत सिंह, अजीत सिंह गंभीर, दीपक गिल आदि शामिल थे।

