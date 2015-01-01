पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन:आज से शहर में होगी पटाखाें की बिक्री, 276 दुकानें लगेंगी; 12 अस्थाई का भी लाइसेंस जारी, रात में 8 से 10 बजे तक ही आतिशबाजी करने की अनुमति

जमशेदपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • दुकानों में पटाखाें की बिक्री करने वालों के लिए 12 अस्थाई लाइसेंस जारी किया गया है

जिले के मैदानों व अस्थाई दुकानों में आज से पटाखाें की बिक्री होगी। राज्य सरकार की ओर से गाइडलाइन जारी होने के बाद प्रशासन की ओर से मंगलवार को मैदान में पटाखाें की बिक्री के लिए 276 अस्थाई लाइसेंस जारी किया गया। इसके अलावा । यह लाइसेंस 16 नवंबर तक प्रभावी रहेगा।

अस्थाई दुकान अधिकतम 25 किलोग्राम तक पटाखा का भंडारण कर सकते हैं। यह नियम अस्थाई दुकानों पर भी लागू होगा। पटाखाें की बिक्री करने वाले दुकानदार और खरीदार को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य हाेगा। एनजीटी के आदेश के प्रभावी होने के कारण सिर्फ ध्वानि रहित पटाखा मसलन फुलझड़ी व अनार ही फोड़ना है। रात में आठ से 10 बजे के बीच ही फुलझड़ी व अनार फोड़ा जा सकता है।

शहर के इन मैदानों में होगी पटाखाें की बिक्री

साकची आम बागान मैदान, बिष्टुपुर जी-टाउन मैदान, मानगो गांधी मैदान, सोनारी राममंदिर मैदान, कदमा गणेश पूजा मैदान, गोलमुरी सर्कस मैदान, टेल्को एन टाइप दुर्गा पूजा मैदान, सबुज कल्याण संघ मैदान टेल्को, बर्मामाइंस दुर्गा पूजा मैदान, जुगसलाई आरपी पटेल हाई स्कूल मैदान, बागबेड़ा, सिदू-कान्हू मैदान व वायरलेस मैदान, सिदगोड़ा गड्डा मैदान, बारीडीह दुर्गा पूजा मैदान, हरिजन स्कूल मैदान भालूबासा ,बिरसानगर संडे मार्केट मैदान,सबुज कल्याण संघ के सामने स्थित मैदान जादूगोड़ा मैदान, घाटशिला इंद्रा मार्केट मैदान, धालभूमगढ़ दुर्गा पूजा मैदान, बहरागोड़ा चिल्ड्रेन मैदान, आंचलिक फुटबाल मैदान गालूडीह, मऊ भंडार बारी मैदान घाटशिला, मऊ भंडार मैदान, काटिन शिव मंदिर परिसर शामिल है।

