  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  From Today, The Fare Of Tempo Changed, From Shakchi To Bishtupur In Sharing, You Will Have To Pay 10 Rupees, Will Sit Only 4, You Will Have To Sit Before Seizing The Passenger.

भाड़े में इजाफा:आज से बदला टेंपो का भाड़ा, शेयरिंग में साकची से बिष्टुपुर के देने होंगे 10 रुपए, बैठेंगे सिर्फ 4, पैसेंजर बैठाने से पहले सीट करनी होगी सैनेटाइज

जमशेदपुर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लॉकडाउन के पहले से ज्यादा; लेकिन लॉकडाउन के समय से कम देना होगा किराया
  • हर बार , गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं करने पर केस

आज से शहरवासियों को टेंपो का बदला हुआ किराया देना होगा। यह भाड़ा लॉकडाउन से पहले के किराए से ज्यादा होगा पर लॉकडाउन में बढ़े भाड़े से कम होगा। लॉकडाउन में दो सवारी के लिए तय किराए को आधार बना शिक्षित बेरोजगार टेंपो चालक-संचालक संघ ने नए किराए का निर्धारण किया था, लेकिन अब चार पैसेंजर को बैठाने के हिसाब से भाड़ा तय किया है।

लॉकडाउन के पहले साकची से बिष्टुपुर ‘शेयर’ में चलने वाले टेंपों में एक यात्री का किराया आठ रुपए था। लॉकडाउन में यह 20 रुपए किया। अब उसमें कमी कर 10 रुपए किया है। शहर के हर मार्ग पर इसी तरह किराए का निर्धारण किया है। टेंपो के किराए में बढ़ोतरी के बाद मिनी बस का किराया बढ़ाने की तैयारी शिक्षित बेरोजगार मिनी बस एसोसिएशन ने शुरू कर दी है।

किराया कम करने का दिया आदेश
यात्री किराए के निर्धारण का अधिकारी क्षेत्रीय परिवहन प्राधिकार का होता है, प्रशासन की ओर से टेंपो एसोसिएशन पर किराए में कमी के लिए दबाव बनाया है। अॉटो में लॉकडाउन के समय दो यात्री बैठाने की अनुमति थी, इसके बावजूद वो गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन कर पांच-छह सवारी बैठाते थे और किराया भी ज्यादा वसूलते थे। इसकी शिकायत डीटीओ दिनेश कुमार रंजन को मिल रही थी। डीटीओ ने मंगलवार को शिक्षित बेरोजगार टेंपो चालक-संचालक संघ के प्रतिनिधियों को बुलाया। डीटीओ ने संघ के प्रतिनिधियों को कहा - इस तरह की शिकायतों को गंभीरता से लिया और सुधार नहीं हुई तो कार्रवाई करेंगे। डीटीओ ने कोविड -19 के तहत गाइडलाइन के तहत टेंपों का परिचालन करने का आदेश दिया। मौके पर ट्रैफिक डीएसपी बबन सिंह भी थे। डीटीओ ने किराए में कमी का आदेश संघ के प्रतिनिधियों को दिया।

