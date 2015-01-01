पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:जमशेदपुर में बाइक चाेर गिराेह का सरगना गिरफ्तार, 5 बाइक बरामद

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • वह मूल रूप से रांची के बुंडू भोजपुर का रहने वाला है

जमशेदपुर के सोनारी क्षेत्र से बाजार में डिमांड वाले दोपहिए वाहनों की चोरी करने वाले गिराेह के सरगना लखन महतो उर्फ राजेंद्र महतो उर्फ रवि महतो उर्फ टाटा को पुलिस ने बीती रात खूंटाडीह कोयला टाल के पास से गिरफ्तार किया।

वह मूल रूप से रांची के बुंडू भोजपुर का रहने वाला है। उसकी निशानदेही पर पांच बाइक बरामद की गई है। लखन मास्टर की से लॉक खोलकर बाइक चुराया करता था।

