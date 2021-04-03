पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म-कर्म:गायत्री परिवार का विश्वभर में 40 दिवसीय स्वर्ण जयंती महोत्सव 16 से

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरिद्वार में शांतिकुंज की स्थापना को 50 वर्ष पूरे होने जा रहे हैं। इसको लेकर गायत्री परिवार विश्वभर में 40 दिवसीय साधना महानुष्ठान कर स्वर्ण जयंती महोत्सव मनाएगा। महोत्सव 16 फरवरी से 28 मार्च तक चलेगा। इस दौरान प्रदेश भर में लोगों को गायत्री परिवार से जोड़ने की मुहिम चलाई जाएगी। इसके लिए गायत्री परिवार के लोग घर-घर जाकर देव स्थापना कराएंगे और परिवार को साधना, संयम के मार्ग पर चलने का संकल्प दिलवाएंगे।

गायत्री परिवार के प्रांतीय समन्वयक प्रभाकर राव ने बताया- देव स्थापना के दौरान घरों में गायत्री माता की मूर्ति या छायाचित्र स्थापित की जाएगी। इसमें गंगाजल व अन्य पूजन सामग्रियां भी लगेंगी जो सीधे हरिद्वार से प्रदेश के शक्तिपीठों तक पहुंचाई जाएगी। स्वर्ण जयंती वर्ष 2021 प्रखर साधना को समर्पित होगा।

2026 में माताजी के जन्म और अरविंद महर्षि के अति मानस अवतरण की शताब्दी मनाई जानी है। प्रखर साधना के अभाव में समस्त सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक आंदोलन धराशायी हो रहे हैं। आज की विषम परिस्थितियों में अधिक से अधिक जप-तप की जरूरत है इसीलिए शांतिकुंज ने 2026 तक 40 दिवसीय अनुष्ठान की योजना बनाई है।

विश्वभर में 51 हजार साधक करेंगे अनुष्ठान

गायत्री शक्तिपीठ शांतिकुंज के इस महानुष्ठान में 51 हजार साधक शामिल होंगे। शहर से सैकड़ों साधक इसका हिस्सा बनेंगे। इसके लिए शक्तिपीठ, जिला समितियों की जवाबदारी सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। इन 40 दिनों में गायत्री परिजन उपवास रखेंगे। मंत्र जाप, यज्ञ, और दीपयज्ञ के साथ धर्मग्रंथों का पठन करेंगे। प्रतिदिन 33 माला जपना अनिवार्य होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें