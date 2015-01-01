पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आमने-सामने:अंचल कार्यालय के सामने सरकारी जमीन पर खोद दी कब्र, पुलिस-क्यूआरटी तैनात, शव दफनाने को लेकर आदिवासी समाज-प्रशासन आमने-सामने

  • चार घंटे चला बवाल, जिला प्रशासन के समझाने पर समाज के लोग भुइयांडीह बर्निंग घाट गए

उलीडीह शंकोसाई रोड 4 (आस्था स्पेस) में सरकारी जमीन पर मंगलवार की दाेपहर करीब 12 बजे शव दफनाने को लेकर आदिवासी समाज व जिला प्रशासन के लोगों में ठन गई। आदिवासी समाज के लोग अंचल कार्यालय के सामने सरकारी जमीन को श्मशान घोषित कर शव दफनाने पहुंचे। लोगों ने कब्र भी खोद ली। इसी दाैरान सूचना मिलने पर एडीसी प्रदीप कुमार, एलआरडीसी रवींद्र गगराई और अंचलाधिकारी कामिनी कौशल पहुंचीं। अधिकारियाें ने शव दफनाने से मना किया ताे लाेग हंगामा करने लगे। चार घंटे तक जिला प्रशासन द्वारा मिन्नत करने के बाद समाज के लोग समझे व शव को भुइयांडीह बर्निंग घाट दफनाने ले गए।

हंगामा व अनहोनी की आशंका को देख प्रशासन ने उलीडीह पुलिस, एमजीएम व मानगो थाना की पुलिस समेत क्यूआरटी तैनात कर दिया। जिस सरकारी जमीन को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है उस पर किसी तिर्की ने भी दावा किया, लेकिन बाद में वह चला गया। प्रशासन ने समाज के लोगों को आश्वस्त किया है कि 48 घंटे में विवाद का हल निकाला जाएगा। शंकोसाई गुडरूबासा निवासी जीवन बोदरा (70) की साेमवार की रात बीमारी से मौत हो गई। उनके परिवार के लोग दोपहर 12 बजे शंकोसाई रोड 4 के गुडरूबासा आदिवासी श्मशान में शव को दफनाने के लिए पहुंचे। आदिवासी समाज के लोगों का कहना था कि उक्त जमीन उनके पुरखों की है। उस जमीन पर बिजली सब स्टेशन बनाने का काम रोकवाया था और अब प्रशासन उन्हें सरकारी जमीन बताकर शव नहीं दफनाने दे रहा है।

जमीन के कई दावेदार सामने आए
जिस जमीन पर शव दफनाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा था, उसके कई दावेदार आ गए। आदिवासी समुदाय के विजय, दीना सिरका, संजय ने बताया कि वर्ष 1975 से जमीन पर राफेल तिर्की का दावा है। इसकी खबर प्रशासन को है। इसके बाद भी शव दफनाने नहीं दिया रहा है। अभी प्रशासन उक्त लोगों के साथ वार्ता कर ही रहा था कि विजय कुमार गौड़ दस्तावेज लेकर पहुंच गए। उन्हाेंने प्रशासन को बताया कि जमीन को लेकर टाइटल सूट चल रहा है। उन्होंने लोगों को भड़काने का काम किया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उन्हें वहां से हटा दिया। इस बीच कुछ लोगों का आरोप था कि जिसे प्रशासन सरकारी जमीन बता रहा है, वहां कुछ झोपड़ियां बनी हैं। इस पर अंचलाधिकारी ने दो दिनों के अंदर झोपड़ी को हटाने का आश्वासन दिया।

शव को सुवर्णरेखा घाट पर ले जाते मृतक के परिजन व समाज के लोग
शव को सुवर्णरेखा घाट पर ले जाते मृतक के परिजन व समाज के लोग

जमीन बिहार सरकार की गैर मजरुआ

बिहार सारकार की गैर मजरुआ जमीन को आदिवासी समाज के लोग श्मशान बता रहे हैं। जमीन बिजली विभाग को आवंटित की गई है। इस कारण सरकारी जमीन पर श्मशान बनाने और वहां शव दफनाने पर रोक लगाई है।
-रवींद्र गगराई, एलआरडीसी।

बिना सरकारी आदेश श्मशान नहीं बनने देंगे

जब जमीन श्मशान घाट घोषित किया गया है तो इतने वर्षों तक यहां किसी को क्यों नहीं दफनाया गया। बिना सरकारी आदेश के जमीन पर श्मशान नहीं बनने दिया जाएगा। इसकी जानकारी वरीय अधिकारियों को दी जाएगी।
-प्रदीप कुमार, एडीसी।

