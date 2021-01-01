पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • Half A Dozen Two wheelers Damaged By Uncontrolled Trailer, Trailer Rammed Into Hotel In Front Of Sakchi Gurdwara; Death Of A Person Who Took Food

लापरवाही:अनियंत्रित ट्रेलर से दबकर आधा दर्जन दोपहिया वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त, साकची गुरुद्वारा के सामने होटल में घुसा ट्रेलर; खाना लेने गए व्यक्ति की मौत

जमशेदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • भाग रहे चालक-खलासी को लाेगाें ने पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंपा
  • बेटे की बाइक टूटी तो भाजपा महिला नेत्री ने किया हंगामा

साकची गुरुद्वारा के समीप स्थित पप्पू हाेटल में सोमवार की रात करीब 10.45 बजे एक अनियंत्रित ट्रेलर घुस गया और हाेटल के बाहर काउंटर पर खाना लेने के लिए खड़े एक व्यक्ति काे अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। उसकी माैके पर ही मौत हो गई। उसकी पहचान नहीं हाे पाई है। हाेटल के बाहर राेड किनारे खड़े आधा दर्जन दोपहिया वाहन ट्रेलर से दबकर क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गए। घटना के बाद वहां लाेगाें की भीड़ जुट गई। भाग रहे ट्रेलर के चालक व खलासी को लाेगाें ने पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने माैके पर पहुंचकर जांच की और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। वहीं, चालक काे थाने ले गई।

जिन लाेगाें की बाइक क्षतिग्रस्त हुई है उन्हाेंने मुआवजे की मांग काे लेकर हाेटल में जमकर हंगामा किया। इनमें महिलाएं भी शामिल थीं। देर रात क्रेन के जरिए ट्रेलर के नीचे दबे तीन दाेपहिया वाहनों को बाहर निकाला गया। बाकी वाहनाें काे निकालने का काम जारी था। होटल के मालिक रंजीत सिंह उर्फ पप्पू ने बताया कि ट्रेलर ओवरलाेडेड था और उसकी गति भी तेज थी। वह किनारे खड़े दोपहिया वाहनाें को कुचलते हुए उनकी आइस्क्रीम दुकान के आगे आकर रुका। ट्रेलर के अगले हिस्से में दो बाइक फंस गई थीं, जिसके कारण वह रुक गया।

बेटे की बाइक टूटी तो भाजपा महिला नेत्री ने किया हंगामा

घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर भाजपा बारीडीह मंडल महिला माेर्चा की अध्यक्ष पुतुल सिंह भी माैके पर पहुंचीं और जमकर हंगामा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनका बेटा अपने चार साथियों के साथ पप्पू होटल में खाना खाने की बात कहकर घर से निकला था। आधा घंटे बाद बेटे ने फोन कर कहा कि एक ट्रेलर होटल में घुस गया। जिससे गाड़ी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। मुझे मुआवजा चाहिए।

