जिले में चलेगा विशेष कोरोना जांच अभियान:बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर अभी उठक बैठक, नहीं माने तो 8 घंटे कैंप जेल में रहना होगा

जमशेदपुर8 घंटे पहले
बिष्टुपुर में बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर उठक-बैठक करता युवक।
  • पहले दिन 2357 की जांच में 47 केस
  • कोरोना अभी गया नहीं, मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग ही हमारे हथियार

दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में कोरोना का कहर फिर से शुरू हो चुका है। ‌देशभर में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले को देखते हुए पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में सोमवार से अगले एक सप्ताह तक विशेष जांच अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसमें टाटा नगर स्टेशन से लेकर बस स्टैंड तक शामिल है। पहले दिन टाटानगर स्टेशन पर बिहार से आने वाली पटना दुर्ग साउथ बिहार एक्सप्रेस व टाटा दानापुर सुपर फास्ट ट्रेनों की जांच की गई। टाटा नगर स्टेशन पर कुल 627 यात्री की जांच में तीन पॉजिटिव मिले।

तीनों पटना से जमशेदपुर आ रहे थे। हालांकि, उनमें कोरोना के कोई लक्षण मौजूद नहीं थे। वहीं दूसरी ओर शहर में बनाए गए चेकिंग प्वाइंट पर भी पुलिस ने बिना मास्क के गुजरने वालों पर सख्ती बरती। बिष्टुपुर और साकची में बिना मास्क चलने वालों को रोककर पुलिस ने उठक-बैठक कराई। वहीं, 40 से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया गया। विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में चेकिंग के दौरान लगभग 40 से अधिक लोगों को रोककर उन्हें चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया गया।

एसएसपी डॉ. एम तमिल वाणन के मुताबिक एक सप्ताह तक इसी तरह से अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इस अवधि के बाद पाॅजिटिव केसों की संख्या में वृद्धि होती है तो मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों को लॉकडाउन के दौरान बनाए गए दो कैंप जेल को फिर से शुरू किया जाएगा। लॉकडाउन उल्लंघन करने वालों को आठ घंटे तक कैंप जेल में रखने के बाद पीआर बांड पर छोड़ा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि स्थिति को भांपते हुए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में कुल दो हजार 357 लोगों की कोरोना जांच में 47 पॉजिटिव मिले। पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 16591 पहुंच गई है। सोमवार को एक भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। अबतक 362450 का नमूना लिया जा चुका है। इसमें 333096 का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। दूसरी ओर एमजीएम, टीएमएच सहित विभिन्न कोविद वार्ड से कुल 47 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे।

राज्य में 1 हफ्ते में 50 हजार कम टेस्ट फिर भी बढ़े मरीज

झारखंड में कोरोना की आशंका को देखते हुए तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जारी साप्ताहिक रिपोर्ट बता रही है कि यहां भी मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। हालांकि, इसकी गति अभी काफी धीमी है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 16 से 22 नवंबर के बीच एक सप्ताह में संक्रमण दर 0.22% बढ़ी है। उससे पहले 9-15 नवंबर के बीच यह दर 1% थी। चिंतनीय बात यह है कि यह बढ़ोतरी 50 हजार कम सैंपल टेस्ट होने के बावजूद दर्ज की गई है। इधर, राज्य में 24 नवंबर से कोरोना जांच अभियान में तेजी लाई जाएगी। सरकार की ओर से सभी जिलों को आदेश दिया गया है। रांची डीसी ने निर्देश दिया है कि जो लोग बिना मास्क के नजर आएंगे, उनकी कोरोना जांच कराई जाएगी। वहीं जमशेदपुर में एक सप्ताह बाद बिना मास्क के पकड़े जाने पर आठ घंटे कैंप जेल में रखने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

महाराष्ट्र में 4 राज्यों के हवाई यात्रियों को बिना टेस्ट प्रवेश नहीं

महाराष्ट्र में गुजरात, दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गोवा से आने वाले हवाई यात्रियों पर सख्त प्रतिबंध लगाया है। महाराष्ट्र आने के लिए आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट निगेटिव अनिवार्य हो गई है।

  • गुजरात सरकार ने कहा- अक्षरधाम मंदिर बंद रहेगा। वाइब्रेंट गुजरात सम्मेलन इस साल नहीं होगा।
  • लेह में सोमवार को 7 दिन का लॉकडाउन घोषित।

जमशेदपुर में सैंपल पॉजिटिविटी रेट 1.02 से बढ़कर 1.40 पर पहुंचा

राज्य में सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमण दर में बढ़ोत्तरी धनबाद में हुई। धनबाद में 9-15 नंबर के बीच सैंपल पॉजिटिविटी रेट 0.98 थी, जो 16-22 नवंबर के बीच 3.21 पर पहुंच गई है। इसी तरह रांची में 9-15 नंबर के बीच सैंपल पॉजिटिविटी रेट 2.52 थी, जो 16-22 नवंबर के बीच 3.93 पर पहुंच गई है। यानी 7 दिन में 1.41% की वृद्धि हुई है। रांची के बाद जमशेदपुर में भी सैंपल पॉजिटिविटी रेट 1.02 से बढ़कर 1.40 पर पहुंच गया है।

