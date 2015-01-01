पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व छठ:मन चंगा तो ‘छत’ पर गंगा, आस्था के साथ स्वास्थ्य का रखा ख्याल, घर से भी दिया अर्घ्य

जमशेदपुर14 घंटे पहले
मानगो सुवर्णरेखा घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़।
  • खरकई-सुवर्णरेखा सहित शहर के प्रमुख घाटों पर कम दिखी भीड़
  • पुरोहितों ने कहा-छठ पूजा में डूबते और उगते सूर्य के समय बूंदाबांदी शुभ संकेत

मन चंगा तो कटौती में गंगा... संत रविदास के यह वचन लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पर दिखा। कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रभाव के बीच शहरवासियों ने आस्था के साथ अपने और शहर के लोगों के स्वास्थ्य का भी ख्याल रखा। शहर के लगभग 45% से अधिक लोगों ने घर की छत, बागान, घर के पास मैदानों में छठ कर आस्था-निष्ठा का परिचय दिया। छठ घाटों पर अधिकतर लोगों ने मास्क का उपयोग किया। हालांकि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हो पाया। पुलिस-प्रशासन ने भी इसका ध्यान नहीं रखा।

घर की छत पर भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देती व्रती।
घर की छत पर भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देती व्रती।

दैनिक भास्कर ने धर्माचार्यों के माध्यम से इस बार छठ छत या अपने घर के पास ही मनाने की अपील की थी। सरकार ने भी इसकी अपील की थी। जब शहर के छत-बागान में व्रतियों ने भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया तो लग रहा था कि मानो हर घर में गंगा उतर आई हो।

हर वर्ष खरकई-सुवर्णरेखा सहित प्रमुख घाटों पर भीड़ उमड़ती थी। लेकिन इस बार उतनी भीड़ कई घाटों पर नजर नहीं आई। लोगों ने छठ करने के लिए छत पर छोटे टब से लेकर बेबी पुल बनाया। शहर के अधिकतर अपार्टमेंट की छतों पर अस्थाई तालाब बनाए गए। केले के पत्ते, फूल व लाइटिंग भी दिखी।

मौसम: ठंड बढ़ी, आज साफ रहेगा

शहर में तीन दिनों से बादल छाए हैं, बारिश भी हो रही है। शनिवार की सुबह हल्की बारिश ने ठंड के असर को बढ़ाया। मौसम विभाग की माने तो रविवार को मौसम साफ होगा, जिसकी वजह से तापमान में और गिरावट होगी। हालांकि 2 दिन बाद बुधवार से एक बार फिर मौसम बदलेगा व बादल छाएंगे।

लोग बाेले-कोरोना के चलते घाट नहीं गए

  • सोनारी गोल्डन टाउन के रहने वाले राकेश तिवारी ने कहा- कोरोना के चलते घाट नहीं गए। अपार्टमेंट की छत पर ही भगवान को अर्घ्य देना अद्भुत अनुभव था।
  • बारीडीह के मोहरदा की रहने वाली रीता सिंह ने कहा- मैं पांच साल से छठ कर रही हूं। हर बार घाट जाती थी, इस बार घर के बागान में ही बेबी पुल में पानी भरकर अर्घ्य दिया।

छठ पूजा में डूबते सूर्य व उगते सूर्य के समय रिमझिम बूंदाबांदी शुभ संकेत हैं। पौराणिक मान्यता है कि यज्ञ के समय या अनुष्ठान में रिमझिम बारिश अमृत तुल्य है। भक्तों की श्रद्धा से भगवान प्रसन्न होते हैं। -अभिषेक पाठक, पुरोहित

