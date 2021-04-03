पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कदमा रामनगर में 5 एकड़ जमीन पर हो रहा था अवैध निर्माण, प्रशासन ने तोड़ा; अब पार्क बनेेगा

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
रामनगर में विवादित जमीन पर झाड़ियों की सफाई में लगा जेसीबी। - Dainik Bhaskar
रामनगर में विवादित जमीन पर झाड़ियों की सफाई में लगा जेसीबी।
  • डीसी के आदेश पर कदमा रामनगर रोड नंबर-7 में भू-माफियाओं की मंशा पर फिरा पानी

कदमा रामनगर रोड नंबर-7 में खाली पड़ी 5 एकड़ जमीन पर अब पार्क बनेगा। पार्क बनाने के लिए गुरुवार को जुस्को की ओर से चहारदीवारी निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया गया। जिस जमीन पर टाटा स्टील ने पार्क बनाने का फैसला किया है, उस पर जमीन माफियाओं की नजर थी। पिछले दिनों एक भाजपा नेता के संरक्षण में इस जमीन की बिक्री के साथ-साथ तीन स्थानों पर मकान निर्माण कराया जा रहा था।

तीन व्यक्ति को पांच लाख रुपए प्रति कट्‌ठा जमीन बिक्री की गई थी। जमीन पर अतिक्रमण की सूचना के बाद धालभूम एसडीओ नीतीश कुमार सिंह और जमशेदपुर सीओ अनुराग तिवारी ने जमीन का निरीक्षण किया। फिर पुलिस को अवैध निर्माण कार्य बंद कराने को कहा।

इसके बाद भी जमीन माफियाओं की नजर इस जमीन पर थी। जमीन को अतिक्रमण और अवैध खरीद-बिक्री से बचाने के लिए टाटा स्टील लैंड डिपार्टमेंट ने डीसी सूरज कुमार से चहारदीवारी बनाने में सहयोग करने का आग्रह किया था। इसके बाद डीसी ने डीसीएलआर रविंद्र गागराई को चहारदीवारी निर्माण कराने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी थी।

पुलिस की सुरक्षा में शुरू हुआ चहारदीवारी का निर्माण

गुरुवार को डीसीएलआर रविंद्र गागराई, टाटा स्टील के सीनियर मैनेजर सुनील कुमार, कदमा थाना प्रभारी मनोज कुमार ठाकुर और जुस्को के डिप्टी जेनरल मैनेजर अरविंद कुमार सिन्हा की निगरानी में चहारदीवारी बनाने का काम शुरू किया गया।

टाटा स्टील के अधिकारियों ने बताया- चहारदीवारी का काम पूरा होने के बाद जुस्को द्वारा यहां पर पार्क का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। यहां बच्चों के खेलने के झूले, बैठने के लिए कुर्सियां और टहलने के लिए पॉथ-वे का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। पार्क की निर्माण होने पर आसपास की करीब 20 हजार आबादी को प्रत्यक्ष तौर पर लाभ मिलेगा।

जमीन को लेकर टाटा स्टील की ओर से किया गया है बीपीएलई केस

टाटा स्टील लैंड डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा चहारदीवारी का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। चहारदीवारी निर्माण के दौरान विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पुलिस-प्रशासन के अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। जमीन को लेकर टाटा स्टील ने बीपीएलई केस करने की जानकारी दी है।
-मनोज कुमार ठाकुर, कदमा थाना प्रभारी

