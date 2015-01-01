पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना काल:जमशेदपुर में 15 दिन बाद एक दिन में 3 की मौत, 48 नए केस, मरने वाले तीनों मरीज 60 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के

जमशेदपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • देश में कोरोना के मामले 86 लाख के करीब पहुंच गए हैं

पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में 15 दिन बाद सोमवार को 24 घंटे में कोरोना से तीन की मौत हुई है। तीनों मरीज 60 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के थे। कोरोना के साथ अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से पीड़ित थे। इससे पहले 26 अक्टूबर को 24 घंटे में तीन मरीजों की मौत हुई थी। सोमवार को जिले में 2535 सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिसमें 48 नए मरीज मिले। कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 16225 पहुंच गई है।

दूसरी ओर 39 मरीज ठीक होकर घर गए। इस तरह से अब जिले के 14680 मरीज कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं। जिले में एक्टिव केस की संख्या 1186 है। मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 359 पहुंच गई है। सोमवार को जो नए मरीज मिले हैं, उसमें एमजीएम कोविड वार्ड के दो स्टाफ, भिलाई पहाड़ी, कीताडीह, जुगसलाई, सोनारी के एक ही परिवार के दो लोग, गोविंदपुर के एक ही परिवार के तीन लोग आदि जगहाें के हैं।

देश में 24 घंटे में 257 मौतें, 108 दिन बाद सबसे कम
देश में कोरोना के मामले 86 लाख के करीब पहुंच गए हैं। अब तक 79,38,535 लोग ठीक हो चुके और रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 92.58% हो गया। 24 घंटे में देश में 257 लोगों की जान गई, जो 108 दिन बाद सबसे कम हैं। इससे पहले 25 जुलाई को कोरोना से सबसे कम 265 लोगों की जान गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें