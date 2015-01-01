पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदित्यपुर में गोलीकांड:रोक के बावजूद सालाना बालू का डेढ़ कराेड़ का हाेता है अवैध उठाव, बालू खनन में दीपक मुंडा के बाद दूसरी हत्या

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 24 घंटे में अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी, फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में सुनवाई और उचित मुआवजा के आश्वासन के बाद हटाया जाम

आदित्यपुर मेें बालू खनन में वर्चस्व काे लेकर दीपक मुंडा के बाद दूसरी हत्या सुजय नंदी की बुधवार की सुबह गाेली मारकर हुई। सरायकेला-खरसावां पुलिस सुजय नंदी हत्याकांड की जांच कर रही है। पुलिस का कहना है हत्याकांड काे अंजाम देने वाले अपराधियाें काे जल्द पकड़ा जाएगा, लेकिन इसमें बालू का खेल कारण नहीं है। घटना के बाद नेतृत्व कर रहे डिप्टी मेयर अमित सिंह को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लेकर आदित्यपुर थाना ले आई। लगभग 4 घंटे तक टाटा- कांड्रा मुख्य मार्ग जाम रहा।

परिवार को सुरक्षा, 24 घंटे में अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी, फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में सुनवाई कर सजा दिलाने और परिवार को उचित मुआवज़ा के आश्वासन के बाद 11:50 बजे सड़क जाम हटाया। आदित्यपुर में सालाना डेढ़ से दाे कराेड़ की कमाई बालू के धंधे से हाेता है। बालू उठाव व नदी घाट पर वर्चस्व के खेल में हत्याएं हाे रही हैं। खरकई नदी से राेजाना 40 से 50 हाइवा बालू का उठाव हाेता है, जबकि बालू उठाव पर राज्य सरकार ने राेक लगा दी है। बालू की अवैध निकास में प्रशासन से लेकर नेताओं की मिलीभगत है।

गैंगवार की आशंका

सुजय नंदी आपराधिक छवि का था। ईंट, बालू व गिट्टी सप्लाई से जुड़ा था। वह आर्म्स एक्ट व अन्य मामले में जेल जा चुका है। उसके कई विराेधी थे। बालू के खेल में अपराधियाें के बीच खूनी संघर्ष हाेने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। हालांकि, आदित्यपुर पुलिस का कहना है सुजय नंदी की हत्या के बाद गैंगवार की आशंका काे लेकर अपराधियाें के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सुजय नंदी पर आधा दर्जन केस लंबित था।

जेल में बंद कृष्णा पर शक

30 मार्च 2017 को हुए दीपक मुंडा हत्याकांड मामले में सजा काट रहे अपराधी कृष्णा गोप घाघीडीह जेल से ही सुजय की हत्या की साजिश रची है। इसके पीछे आशंका जतायी जा रही है कि सुजय दीपक मुंडा हत्याकांड मामले में मुख्य गवाह था व इसके चलते कृष्णा गोप ने सुजय पर भाटिया बस्ती में 30 अप्रैल 2018 को जानलेवा हमला करवाया था। हालांकि उस वक्त सुजय को एयरलिफ्ट कर मेदांता दिल्ली में इलाज कराकर बचा लिया था। मामले में 26 दिसंबर को सुजय की गवाही होनी थी। हत्याकांड में भाजपा नेता व डिप्टी मेयर अमित सिंह उर्फ बॉबी सिंह भी मुख्य गवाह हैं, जिनकी गवाही के बदौलत ही दीपक मुंडा के हत्यारे कृष्णा गोप और संजीव लोहार को लोअर कोर्ट से उम्रकैद की सजा हुई है।

4 सूत्री लिखित आश्वासन मिला परिजनों को : सड़क जाम हटाने के लिए पुलिस को सुजय नंदी के परिजनों से 4 सूत्री मांगों का लिखित आश्वासन देना पड़ा। जिसमें 24 घंटे में हत्यारे की गिरफ्तारी, परिजनों की सुरक्षा की गारंटी, सजायाफ्ता कृष्णा गोप को घाघीडीह जेल से पलामू जेल शिफ्ट करने और मामले की सुनवाई फ़ास्ट ट्रेक कोर्ट में कराना शामिल है। सरायकेला एसडीपीओ राकेश रंजन, सीओ गम्हरिया धनंजय, गम्हरिया, आरआईटी और आदित्यपुर थाना प्रभारी और ट्रैफिक प्रभारी पुलिस बल के साथ आक्रोशित लोगों को समझाने में लगे रहे। बावजूद इसके लोग सड़क पर डटे रहे।

बहन और पत्नी का रो रोकर बुरा हाल

भाई की हत्या के बाद सुजय नंदी की पत्नी और दोनों बहनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। बहनों ने कहा कि पुलिस की निष्क्रियता से उसके भाई की जान गई है। जब अमित सिंह ने धमकी की प्राथमिकी 7 माह पूर्व दर्ज कराई थी तो संजीव लोहार की गिरफ्तारी क्यों नहीं हो सकी। बहनों ने कहा-हमारा भरोसा पुलिस की सिस्टम और व्यवस्था से समाप्त हो चुका है। सुजय की बहनें उपमेयर से लिपटकर बोल रही थीं-हमारा इकलौता भाई लौटा दो भइया, उसकी पत्नी और 4 साल के बेटे का ख्याल कौन रखेगा।

