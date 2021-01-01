पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  • Income And Birth Certificate Will Be Examined Before Admission Of BPL Children To Reserve Seats In Schools, Department Suspected Of Being Fake

सतर्कता:स्कूलों में रिजर्व सीटों पर बीपीएल बच्चों के दाखिले से पहले आय व जन्म प्रमाणपत्र की होगी जांच, विभाग को फर्जी होने का शक

जमशेदपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फॉर्म के साथ जमा प्रमाणपत्राें में एकरूपता नहीं, विभाग को फर्जी होने का शक
  • पिछले साल से दोगुना से अधिक फॉर्म बंटने से विभाग सतर्क

शहर के निजी स्कूलाें में राइट टू एजुकेशन के तहत इंट्री कक्षा में बीपीएल बच्चों के लिए रिजर्व सीटों नामांकन के लिए भरा हुआ आवेदन पत्र डीएसई ऑफिस के आरटीई सेल में जमा किया जा रहा है। अंतिम तिथि 15 फरवरी है। इसके बाद आवेदन पत्राें की स्क्रूटनी शुरू हाेगी। लेकिन, इस बार शिक्षा विभाग आय और जन्म प्रमाणपत्र की सत्यता की जांच कराएगा। इसके बाद ही एडमिशन के लिए संबंधित स्कूलाें काे भेजा जाएगा।

विभाग की मानेंं ताे कई आय प्रमाणपत्राें में एकरूपता नहीं है। ऐसे में विभाग काे शक है कि कहीं नामांकन के लिए फर्जी आय प्रमाण पत्र का प्रयाेग ताे नहीं किया जा रहा है। सत्यता की जांच के लिए सभी आय प्रमाणपत्राें का बारकाेड भी स्कैन किया जा रहा है। यह प्रक्रिया फाॅर्म जमा हाेने के साथ ही शुरू कर दी गई है।

इससे पहले भी नामांकन में मिले हैं फर्जी आय व जन्म प्रमाणपत्र

मालूम हाे कि इससे पहले 2017 में नामांकन के लिए फर्जी आय व जन्म प्रमाणपत्र के आधार पर एडमिशन लेने का मामला प्रकाश में आया था। उस समय डीएसई कार्यालय की ओर से करीब 50 से अधिक प्रमापत्राें की जांच कराई गई थी। इसमें से दाे दर्जन से अधिक आय प्रमाण पत्र फर्जी मिले थे।

इस बार सबसे अधिक 1400 आवेदन फाॅर्म वितरित हुए हैं

अगर आरक्षित सीटाें पर नामांकन के लिए वितरित फाॅर्म की संख्या की बात करें ताे इस साल सबसे अधिक करीब 1400 फाॅर्म वितरित हुए हैं। जबकि पिछले साल महज 600 अभिभावकों ने ही आवेदन फाॅर्म भरा है। इस बार अचानक फाॅर्म वितरण दोगुने से भी अधिक होने पर विभाग सतर्क है। विभाग इसके पीछे के कारणों को तलाश रहा है। विभाग का मानना है कि वितरित आवेदनों में 90 प्रतिशत फाॅर्म शहर के बड़े स्कूलाें में नामांकन के लिए लिया गया है।

