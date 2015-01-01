पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत के रास्ते घर में घुसे चोर:जमशेदपुर में रिटायर्ड इंस्पेक्टर के घर पर चाेरी, लाखों के गहने व रुपए ले गए चाेर

जमशेदपुर14 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सुबह छत पर सूटकेस और बिखरे कपड़ों को देख घरवालों को चोरी की जानकारी मिली। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • दिल्ली से बुधवार की रात ही लौटे थे दंपती, छत पर सूटकेस और कपड़े फेंक भाग निकले चोर

सीतारामडेरा थाना क्षेत्र के टीचर्स कॉलोनी में रहने वाले रिटायर्ड इंस्पेक्टर शैलेंद्र सिंह के घर में घुसकर बुधवार रात चोरों ने नगद रुपए सहित 3.50 लाख रुपए के गहनों की चोरी कर ली। परिवार के लाेग गहरी नींद में साेते रहे और चाेर चाेरी कर आराम से निकल गए। सुबह छत पर सूटकेस और बिखरे कपड़ों को देख घरवालों को चोरी की जानकारी मिली।

सूचना पर गुरुवार को पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले की जांच की। थाने में अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। चोरों ने रात 12 से सुबह 4 बजे के बीच घटना को अंजाम दिया। 12 बजे तक परिवार के सदस्य जाग रहे थे। पड़ोसी की छत से चोर रिटायर्ड इंस्पेक्टर की छत पर पहुंचे। छत का दरवाजा खुला हुआ था। दरवाजे से चोरों ने घर में प्रवेश किया। कमरे का दरवाजा भी खुला था। जिस कमरे में रिटायर्ड इंस्पेक्टर शैलेंद्र सिंह और उनकी पत्नी सोए थे, उसी कमरे से चोरी की गई। पास रखे पर्स और सूटकेस को चोर लेकर चले गए। चालक अरुण कुमार के कमरे से भी सूटकेस की चोरी कर ली।

शैलेंद्र सिंह की पत्नी रीता सिंह के अनुसार, उनके घर से करीब 25 हजार नकद और साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए के गहनों की चोरी हुई। चोर उनके पर्स में रखे 12 हजार रुपए, एक जाेड़ा कान की बाली, एक हीरे की अंगूठी, एक सोने की चेन, पति के पर्स में रखे करीब 9 हजार रुपए और चालक अरुण कुमार के पर्स में रखे करीब तीन हजार रुपए चुरा ले गए। बाकी सामान चाेर छत पर फेंक कर चले गए।

रीता सिंह ने बताया कि बुधवार रात 8 बजे वे लोग दिल्ली से घर लौटे थे। सूटकेस से सामान भी नहीं निकाला था। सूटकेस और पर्स बिस्तर के बगल में ही रखा था। चोरों ने सिर्फ सूटकेस और पर्स ही उठाया, जबकि कमरे में रखे अलमीरा को हाथ भी नहीं लगाया। ढाई महीना दिल्ली में अपने बेटों के पास रहने के बाद वे लोग शहर लौटे थे।

