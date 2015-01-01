पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:जेएनएसी- नक्शा के बिना बिल्डिंग बनाने वालों को दिया जाएगा नोटिस, सील किए भवन का काम हाेने पर दर्ज होगा केस

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • ऐसे भवन निर्माताओं की जांच कर डीसी-एसडीओ काे रिपाेर्ट साैंपी थी

बिष्टुपुर, कदमा व साेनारी समेत अन्य क्षेत्राें में बिना नक्शा के बनाए भवन मालिकाें के खिलाफ जेएनएसी कार्रवाई करने की तैयारी में है। इसमें कई लाेगाें ने जेएनएसी से नक्शा ही पास नहीं कराया है। कई ने सरकारी कर्मचारियाें से सांठगाठ कर बिल्डिंग का काम शुरू किया है।

ऐसे भवन निर्माताओं की जांच कर डीसी-एसडीओ काे रिपाेर्ट साैंपी थी। जेएनएसी के एसओ कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया एक-दाे दिन में सभी भवन निर्माताओं काे नाेटिस जारी कर दिया जाएगा।

आदेश की अवहेलना पर जुर्माना वसूली

कई भवनाें काे जेएनएसी ने सील किया है। चेतावनी दी कि आगे काेई काम न करें। आदेश की अवहेलना हाेगी ताे कानूनी कार्रवाई और जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें