आज पहला अर्घ्य:जेएनएसी के 56 और जुस्काे के 9 घाट तैयार, सभी पर बैरिकेडिंग-लाइटिंग, 18 घाटों पर रहेगी मेडिकल टीम

साकची सुवर्णरेखा घाट में तैयारी।
  • खरकई-सुवर्णरेखा घाट समेत शहरी निकाय के अधीन छठ घाटों को शाम तक किया तैयार, डेंजर जाेन काे किया चिन्हित

जेएनएसी ने कमांड क्षेत्राें में 56 छठ घाटाें व जुस्काे ने 9 घाटाें की सफाई की है। खरकई-सुवर्णरेखा घाट समेत शहरी निकाय के अधीन 65 छठ घाटों को शाम तक पहले अर्घ्य के लिए तैयार किया। शुक्रवार काे व्रतधारी छठ घाट पर डूबते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देंगे। जेएनएसी के एसओ कृष्ण कुमार ने कहा- जेएनएसी ने 56 व जुस्काे ने कमांड क्षेत्राें के 9 घाटाें की सफाई की है। सभी घाट पर बैरिकेडिंग, लाइटिंग, पानी टैंकर, गाेताखाेर व डेंजर जाेन चिह्नित किया है।

छठ घाट पर प्रशासन की ओर से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी रहेगी। 2500 पुलिस बल समेत सादे लिबास में पुलिस जवान तैनात रहेंगे। जबकि घाट किनारे स्वयंसेवक भी रहेंगे। मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता ने उपायुक्त व एसएसपी के साथ छठ घाटों का जायजा लिया। मंत्री के आदेश पर प्रशासन ने घाटाें पर लाइटिंग-पानी समेत अन्य व्यवस्था दुरुस्त किया है।

2500 पुलिस बल सादे लिबास में, जबकि घाट किनारे स्वयंसेवक भी रहेंगे तैनात

यह छठ घाट तैयार: खरकई, बिष्टुपुर बेली बाेधनवाला घाट, कदमा सती घाट, उलियान सब स्टेशन, साेनारी दाेमुहानी, कपाली, सुवर्णरेखा गांधी घाट, बालू घाट, भुइयांडीह पांडेय घाट, बागुनहातु घाट, बाबूडीह लाल भट्ठा घाट, बारीडीह भाेजपुर घाट, मकदम घाट, जेम्काे घाट, सूर्य मंदिर घाट।

लाइटिंग-टेंट लगाया : सती घाट, दोमुहानी, कदमा सब स्टेशन, नया घाट (कांदरबेड़ा पुल के पास), सुवर्णरेखा, पांडे, दुलाल भुइयां, बोधनवाला, डिमना, बाबूडीह व रामजनमनगर घाट की सफाई की है। लाइट की व्यवस्था, टेंट व बैठने की व्यवस्था की है।

इन घाटों पर कोई परेशानी हो तो इन नंबरों पर संपर्क करें

सुवर्णरेखा घाट साकची 0657-2435609, 9431760668 सुवर्णरेखा बालू घाट, मानगो 9263630791 रामनगर सुवर्णरेखा घाट मानगो 9113430732 सुवर्णरेखा घाट भुइयांडीह 8987664406 दोमुहानी घाट सोनारी 9031921127 सुवर्णरेखा घाट मानगो 9709111423, 9204223622 सतीघाट कदमा 9431303933 खरकई घाट बिष्टुपुर 9431303939 कपाली घाट सोनारी 0657-2304000 सूर्य मंदिर सिदगोड़ा घाट 9955313961 डिमना लेक छठ घाट 0657-6895410 बड़ौदा घाट व शिव घाट बागबेड़ा, जुगसलाई 9835737310 सीटू तलाब छठ घाट टेल्को 0657-2268881 महावीर मंदिर छठ घाट टेल्को 0657-2268881 हुडको लेक छठ घाट टेल्को 0657-2268881 भोजपुर छठ घाट बारीडीह 8210863878 बागुनहातु छठ घाट सिदगोड़ा 9934196069 शास्त्रीनगर छठ घाट कदमा 8210699874 रामजनमनगर छठ घाट कदमा 8210699874

मौसम : दिनभर छाए रहे बादल, 9 एमएम बारिश आज भी बूंदाबांदी के आसार

शहर में गुरुवार को दिन भर बादल छाए रहे। कुल 9 मिलीमीटर बारिश हुई। इस दौरान करीब 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चली, जिसकी वजह से ठंड अधिक महसूस हुई। अधिकतम तापमान 32.7 और न्यूनतम तापमान 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। वहीं मौसम विभाग के रांची केंद्र की माने तो वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस की वजह से यह बदलाव देखने को मिला है।

हिमालय के क्षेत्रों में लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी ने ठंड के असर को बढ़ाया है। विभाग की माने तो अगले 24 घंटे तक हल्के बादल छाए रहेंगे। इस दौरान कुछ इलाकों में बूंदाबांदी भी हो सकती है, हालांकि बीच-बीच में मौसम साफ ही होगा। वहीं शनिवार से आसमान पूरी तरह साफ हो जाएगा।

