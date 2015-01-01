पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता बहुत ही जरूरी:कदमा, मानगो, बागबेड़ा, सोनारी व टेल्को डेंजर जोन; जिले के 70% केस इसी क्षेत्र से

जमशेदपुर8 घंटे पहले
साकची में मॉल में जांच करते अधिकारी।
  • अब तक कुल संक्रमितों में सबसे अधिक 12913 शहरी और 3651 ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के

कोरोना ने शहर में सबसे अधिक कदमा, मानगो, बागबेड़ा, सोनारी व टेल्को को प्रभावित किया है। यहां कोरोना से सबसे अधिक मौतें व संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार, लगभग 70% केस इसी क्षेत्र से हैं। इसे देख इन क्षेत्रों को डेंजर जोन बनाया है। कोरोना के सेकेंड वेव की संभावना देख जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अलर्ट जारी कर यहां विशेष नजर रख रहा है। कोरोना के कहर से अभी भी शहर निजात नहीं पा सका है। ऐसे में लक्षण दिखे तो तत्काल इसकी जांच कराएं।

इधर, जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अपनी टीमों को इस क्षेत्र में सक्रिय किया है। पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में रविवार को पांच नए संक्रमित मरीज मिलने से जिले में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 16564 हो गई। इसमें 12913 शहरी क्षेत्र के व 3651 ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के मरीज हैं। फिलहाल जिले में 274 एक्टिव केस हैं। जिले में अधिक से अधिक लोगों की कोरोना जांच कराने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। अभी तक कुल 357994 की जांच की गई है। इसमें तीन लाख 29 हजार 585 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

बीते 48 घंटे में दो हजार 835 संदिग्ध मरीजों का नमूना लेकर जांच के लिए भेजा है। एक महीने में जिले जिले में 73431 सैंपल की जांच हुई है। जिले में अबतक 15952 लोग कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं। 48 घंटे में 115 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए हैं। एक्सपर्ट के अनुसार नए मरीजों के मिलने व मरीजों के ठीक होने का रफ्तार यही रहा तो जल्द जिला कोरोना मुक्त होगा।

सख्ती: नियम नहीं मानने वालों से जुर्माना वसूली

प्रशासन ने काेराेना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका के बीच रविवार काे साकची के एसएनपी एरिया में अवस्थित मॉल व बड़े प्रतिष्ठानाें में साेशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क की जांच की। एडीएम लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर एनके लाल के नेतृत्व में रविवार शाम पांच बजे से शाम छह बजे तक एक घंटे तक अभियान चलाया। एडीएम ने मॉल संचालकाें काे दुकानाें में भीड़ नहीं लगाने, मास्क पहनने वालाें काे प्रवेश करने की हिदायत दी।

लाेगाें के बीच दाे मीटर की दूरी प्रतिष्ठान के अंदर में पालन करने की चेतावनी दी। वर्ना साेमवार से अभियान में नियमाें की अनदेखी करने पर जुर्माना व प्रतिष्ठान काे प्रशासन द्वारा सांकेतिक बंद कराया जाएगा। इसलिए साेमवार से सभी लाेगाें काे मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है, मास्क नहीं पहनने वालाें से 500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। माैके पर जेएनएसी के सिटी मैनेजर रवि भारती, साकची पुलिस थी।

दिवाली, छठ में हुई भीड़ व शहर से दूसरे राज्यों-जिलों में गए व आए लोगों से अपील की जा रही है कि वे कोरोना जांच कराएं ताकि महामारी को रोका जा सके। पहले दौर में जिले के जो पांच क्षेत्र सबसे अधिक प्रभावित रहे हैं वहां विशेष निगरानी रखी जा रही है। फिलहाल स्थिति नियंत्रण में है और सबकुछ ठीक रहा तो अपना जिला जल्द ही कोरोना मुक्त होगा।
-डाॅ. साहिर पाल, एसीएमओ, पूर्वी सिंहभूम

कोरोनाकाल से सेवा करने वाले डॉक्टरों की बिगड़ी आर्थिक हालत

कोरोनाकाल में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के महत्व को देख स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव की ओर से आदेश दिया था कि सभी डॉक्टर-कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन दिया जाए। बावजूद इसके एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के लगभग एक दर्जन डॉक्टरों को पांच माह से वेतन नहीं मिला है। इससे उनमें आक्रोश है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि अगर जल्द उन्हें वेतन नहीं मिला तो हम आंदोलन करेंगे।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पांच माह पूर्व राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों में तैनात एक दर्जन डॉक्टरों को प्रमोशन देकर एमजीएम कॉलेज में विभिन्न पदों पर नियुक्त किया है। वे लगातार ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं लेकिन उन्हें अभी तक एक माह का भी वेतन नहीं मिला है। जबकि ये सभी डॉक्टर अपनी समस्याओं से विभाग के वरीय पदाधिकारियों को अवगत करा चुके हैं। पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि अभी तक उन लोगों का पेमेंट स्लिप नहीं बना है, जिस कारण वेतन जारी नहीं हुआ है। प्रिंसिपल डॉ. पीके बारला ने विभाग को पत्र भेजा है।

