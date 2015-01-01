पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दावा:केबुल कंपनी मामले में एनसीएएलटी में ट्राॅपिकल वेंचर आवेदन देकर पक्षकार बना, अगली सुनवाई 15 दिसंबर को

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • एनसीएलटी, कोलकाता के फैसले के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर रखा गया पक्ष
  • ट्राॅपिकल वेंचर ने पुणे की केबुल कंपनी की संपत्ति उनके पास गिरवी होने का किया दावा

नेशनल कंपनी अपीलेट लाॅ ट्रिब्यूनल (एनसीएलएटी) में शुक्रवार को कंपनी के दिवालिया घोषित करने के एनसीएलटी, कोलकाता के फैसले के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई हुई। सुनवाई के दौरान शुक्रवार को ट्रॉपिकल वेंचर लिमिटेड के अधिवक्ता ने हस्तक्षेप करते हुए कोर्ट को बताया कि इस मामले में वे पार्टी बनना चाहते हंै। केबुल कंपनी के ट्राॅपिकल वेंचर लिमिटेड़ का 227 करोड़ का बकाया है, कंपनी की पुणे की संपत्ति उनके पास गिरवी है।

पुणे की संपत्ति के नीलामी होने की स्थिति में वे पक्षपात के शिकार हो जाएंगे। इंकैब कंपनी के अधिवक्ताओं ने कोर्ट को में अपना पक्ष रखा। सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने ट्राॅपिकल वेंचर को अपना पक्ष एक एफिडेविट के माध्यम से फाइल करने को कहा और अगली तारीख 15 दिसंबर की मुकर्रर की। केबुल कंपनी के कर्मचारियों की तरफ से अधिवक्ता अखिलेश श्रीवास्तव, संजीव कुमार महंती और चंन्द्रलेखा ने बहस में हिस्सा लिया।

कंपनी की संपत्ति को गिरवी रखकर लिया ऋण, किया गया फर्जीवाड़ा
मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक कमला मिल्स, फस्का इनवेस्टमेंट और आरआर केबुल के मालिक और इंकैब कंपनी पर कब्जादार रमेश घमंडीराम गोवानी ने इंकैब कंपनी के साथ बड़े पैमाने पर फर्जीवाड़ा किया है। कंपनी की पुणे स्थित परिसंपत्तियों को गिरवी रख कर अपने व्यवसाय के लिए ऋण लिया है। जब पुणे की संपति की नीलामी होने पर बंबई हाई कोर्ट में ट्रॉपिकल वेंचर ने कंपनी पर ऋण के आधार पर एक मुकदमा दायर कर रखा है, जो वर्ष 2000 से पेंडिग है। लिक्वीडेटर शशि अग्रवाल और रमेश घमंडीराम गोवानी जो लेनदारों की समिति में बहुमत में है,धोखाधड़ी कर एडजुडिकेटिंग ऑथोरिटी एनसीएलटी, से यह छुपाया और एनसीएलटी, से आदेश पारित करवा लिया।

केबुल कंपनी की जमीन मामले में हुई सुनवाई, नोटिस
झारखंड हाईकोर्ट में शुक्रवार को केबुल कंपनी के जमीन मामले की सुनवाई हुई। केबुल कंपनी के अधिवक्ताओं ने अदालत को बताया कि कंपनी के मजदूरों ने एडजुडिकेटिंग ऑथोरिटी एनसीएलटी, कोलकाता में कंपनी के दिवाला समाधान प्रक्रिया में एक आवेदन लगाकर कंपनी की जमीन पर कानूनी स्थिति बताने के लिए झारखंड सरकार को प्रक्रिया में पक्षकार बनाने की अपील की थी। एनसीएलटी, कोलकाता ने टाटा स्टील की दलीलों के आधार पर इंकैब कंपनी की जमीन को टाटा की लीज जमीन घोषित दी, जो कि एनसीएलटी, कोलकाता के अधिकार क्षेत्र से बाहर है। अधिवक्ताओं की दलीलें सुनने के बाद माननीय न्यायाधीश राजेश शंकर की अदालत ने संबंधित पक्षों को नोटिस जारी करने का आदेश दिया। कंपनी की तरफ से अधिवक्ता अखिलेश श्रीवास्तव और रोहित सिन्हा ने जिरह की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें