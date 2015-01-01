पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई गाइडलाइन से बढ़ा उत्साह:खरकई-सुवर्णरेखा छठ घाटों की व्यवस्था में जुटा प्रशासन, आज से शुरू होगी सफाई

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
महिलाओं ने मंगलवार को साकची सुवर्णरेखा घाट पर सफाई अभियान चलाया।
  • इस बार छठ पूजा मास्क-सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ

नई गाइडलाइन के तहत नदी, तालाबों, डैमों में छठ पूजा करने की अनुमति मिलने के बाद शहर के लोगों में हर्ष और उत्साह का माहौल है। पर, इस बार पूजा में स्थिति थोड़ी अलग होगी। इसके बावजूद लोगों के उत्साह और श्रद्धा में कोई कमी नहीं दिख रही है। कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए इस बार छठ पूजा में व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पहनने की अनिवार्यता होगी। कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना होगा।

मंगलवार को शहर के नदियों, तालाबों और डैम में लोगों को घाट बनाते देखा गया। पहले कुछ लोग अपने घरों की छत या आंगन में छोटा सा जलाशय बना रहे थे। लेकिन छूट मिलने के बाद वे अब छठ घाटों में जाने की तैयारी करने लगे हैं।

इस बीच तीनाें नगर निकायाें अक्षेस, मानगाे निगम और जुगसलाई नगर पर्षद क्षेत्र ने खरकई व सुवर्णरेखा नदी घाट के सभी छठ घाट, सार्वजनिक तालाब, डैम आदि की घेराबंदी अब नहीं करने का निर्णय लिया है। धालभूम एसडीओ नीतीश कुमार सिंह ने एसओ के साथ खरकई व सुवर्णरेखा नदी घाट का जायजा लिया।

एसडीओ ने एसओ के साथ नदी घाटों का लिया जायजा

जलाशय के किनारे छठ पूजा की अनुमति के साथ ही प्रशासन सक्रिय हो गया है। शहर के सभी प्रमुख घाटों की सफाई का काम बुधवार की सुबह से शुरू कर दी जाएगी। साथ ही घाट की जाने वाले सड़कों की मरम्मत भी की जाएगी। जिस स्थान पर नदी का जल स्तर ज्यादा है, वहां बांस की बैरिकेटिग करने का आदेश डीसी सूरज कुमार ने नगर निकाय के विशेष पदाधिकारी-कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी और अंचलाधिकारियों को दिया है।

आदेश के बाद डीसी ने देररात अधिकारियाें के साथ बैठक की। अमूमन छठ पूजा के पांच -छह दिन पूर्व ही घाटों की व्यवस्था के लिए कार्य शुरू हो जाता है, पर इस बार सरकारी आदेश के उहाफोह के कारण तैयारी के लिए प्रशासन के पास महज दो दिन ही बचे हुए हैं। इसलिए नगर निकाय के साथ -साथ शहर के काॅरपोरेट सेक्टर को भी जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। डीसी ने बुधवार को जुस्को व कंपनी के प्रतिनिधियों को भी तलब किया है।

साकची: छठ व्रतधारियों की सुविधा के लिए सुवर्णरेखा घाट की सफाई

छठ व्रतधारियों की सुविधा के लिए दुर्गा सेना से जुड़ी महिलाओं ने मंगलवार को साकची सुवर्णरेखा घाट पर सफाई अभियान चलाया। दुर्गा सेना की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लक्की सिंह ने कहा - प्रशासन की ओर से अभी तक घाटों की सफाई के लिए किसी तरह का प्रयास नहीं किया है जबकि 20 नवंबर को ही पहला अर्घ्य है।

सिदगाेड़ा सूर्य मंदिर में भी हाेगी पूजा: सूर्य मंदिर कमेटी के अध्यक्ष संजीव सिंह ने कहा कि सूर्य मंदिर में छठ घाट पर अब पूजा का आयाेजन हाेगा।

अफसरों ने कहा

नदी छठ घाट की साफ-सफाई की जा चुकी है। दाेबारा एक-दाे दिनाें तक सफाई, बिजली व पानी की व्यवस्था घाट पर रहेगी। अब किसी काे घाट आने पर नहीं राेका जाएगा।
-दीपक सहाय, ईओ, मानगाे नगर निगम

गाइडलाइन में संशाेधन के बाद अब किसी भी नदी घाट की बैरिकेडिंग नहीं हाेगी। साफ-सफाई आदि से लेकर सभी तैयारी एक दाे दिनाें में पूरी कर ली जाएगी। एसडीओ ने आधा दर्जन छठ घाट का जायजा लिया है।
-कृष्ण कुमार, एसओ, जेएनएसी

जुगसलाई में पर्षद के अधीन एक शिव घाट है। सरकार के आदेश का पालन हाेगा। साेशल डिस्टेंस का ख्याल पर्व त्याेहार में अनिवार्य है।
-जेपी यादव, ईओ, जुगसलाई नगर पर्षद

