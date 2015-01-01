पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महाधरना:साकची गुरुद्वारा मैदान में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में महाधरना, मांग को डीसी के माध्यम से राष्ट्रपति तक पहुंचाने का फैसला लिया

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक दिवसीय महाधरना में विभिन्न सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक, आर्थिक और राजनीतिक संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि हुए शामिल

साकची गुरुद्वारा मैदान में किसान आंदोलन समर्थक मोर्चा के संयोजक कुलविंदर सिंह पन्नू के नेतृत्व में किसानों के आंदोलन के समर्थन में एक दिवसीय महाधरना हुआ। महाधरना में कृषि उपज व्यापार-वाणिज्य (संवर्धन-सरलीकरण) कानून 2020, कृषक सशक्तीकरण-संरक्षण कीमत आश्वासन व कृषि सेवा पर करार कानून 2020 व आवश्यक वस्तु (संशोधन) कानून 2020 को रद्द करने या पुराने स्वरूप में लाने व संशोधन कर न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य को वैधानिक रूप देने की मांग उठी। वहीं, मांग को डीसी के माध्यम से राष्ट्रपति तक पहुंचाने का फैसला लिया।

इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार को निर्देशित किया जाए कि वो शीघ्र संसद का संयुक्त अधिवेशन बुलाकर इसे पारित करें। किसान आंदोलन समर्थक मोर्चा ने कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर खुले मैदान में बैठक-धरना दिया, जिसका समर्थन विभिन्न सामाजिक सांस्कृतिक आर्थिक व राजनीतिक संगठनों ने किया है। संचालन बलजीत सिंह ने किया। महाधरना में मुख्य रूप से पटना गुरुद्वारा के उपाध्यक्ष इंदरजीत सिंह, झारखंड गुरुद्वारा के प्रधान शैलेन्द्र सिंह, सीजीपीसी के प्रधान महेंदर सिंह, हरविंदर सिंह मंटू, सुखविंदर सिंह, भगवान सिंह, कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष विजय खां, अस्तिक महतो, आनंद बिहारी दुबे, राकेश साहू, महावीर मुर्मू, प्रमोद लाल, शेख बदरुद्दीन आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें