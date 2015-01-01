पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईएमए ने कहा:मणिपाल मेडिकल काॅलेज फी आम छात्रों की पहुंच से बाहर, सरकार विचार करे

जमशेदपुर12 घंटे पहले
बैठक करते आईएमए के पदाधिकारी।
  • इंडियन मेडिकल एसो. ने शहर में मणिपाल मेडिकल काॅलेज खुलने पर जताई खुशी

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) जमशेदपुर शाखा ने रविवार शाम प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस कर मणिपाल मेडिकल कॉलेज जमशेदपुर को एनएमसी के द्वारा छात्रों के नामांकन के लिए अनुमति मिलने पर खुशी जाहिर की। पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि झारखंड का पहला प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेज मणिपाल का इस साल से शुरू हो जाना झारखंड के विद्यार्थियों के लिए अच्छा है। लेकिन, इसका फीस स्ट्रक्चर (14.5 लाख रुपए सलाना) ज्यादा है जो आम विद्यार्थियों के पहुंच से दूर है।

इस पर काॅलेज प्रबंधन व सरकार को गंभीरता से विचार करना चाहिए ताकि झारखंड के वैसे विद्यार्थियों को भी मौका मिले जो नीट क्वालिफाई करने के बावजूद दूसरे प्रदेशों में पढ़ाई के लिए बाध्य हैं। मालूम हो कि सरकारी मेडिकल कालेजों में विद्यार्थियों को मात्र सलाना 6.5 (साढे छह हजार रुपए) देने पड़ते हैं। संवाददाता सम्मेलन में सचिव डॉ. मृत्यंजय सिंह, संयुक्त सचिव डॉ. संतोष गुप्ता, उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. अमल पत्रा, संयुक्त सचिव डॉ. अशोक कुमार, कोषाध्यक्ष डॉ. फिरोज माैजूद थे।

पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि मणिपाल मेडिकल काॅलेज जमशेदपुर में इस साल करीब 150 विद्यार्थियों का नामांकन होगा। झारखंड में कुल छह सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज हैं। इसमें से जमशेदपुर, रांची और धनबाद तीन बिहार के समय से हैं। जबकि पलामू, हजारीबाग और दुमका ये तीनों मेडिकल की शुरुआत पिछले वर्ष हुई थी।

