सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नामांकन से रोक हटाई:मणिपाल टाटा मेडिकल कॉलेज में अब 150 सीटों पर होगा दाखिला, बारीडीह में है कॉलेज

जमशेदपुर14 घंटे पहले
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मणिपाल टाटा मेडिकल कॉलेज में 2020-21 सत्र के लिए 150 सीटों पर नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू करने का आदेश दिया है। यह मेडिकल कॉलेज बारीडीह में है, जिसका संचालन पब्लिक प्राइवेट पार्टनरशिप के तहत किया जा रहा है। केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय के पत्र के बाद भारत सरकार ने 6 नवंबर काे नीट आधारित काउंसिलिंग के दौरान अंतिम समय में मणिपाल टाटा मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिले पर राेक लगा दी थी।

इसके बाद काॅलेज प्रबंधन ने झारखंड हाईकाेर्ट में, फिर सु़प्रीम काेर्ट में एसएलपी दाखिल कर नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू करने का आग्रह किया था। मामले की सुनवाई शुक्रवार काे सुप्रीम काेर्ट में हुई, जिसमें दाखिले पर लगी राेक हटाने की अनुमति दी गई। गौरतलब है कि झारखंड में पिछले साल खुले तीन नए मेडिकल कॉलेज पलामू, दुमका और हजारीबाग में भी नामांकन पर रोक लगा दी गई है। इन तीनों मेडिकल कॉलेजों में 100-100 एमबीबीएस सीटें हैं।

रोक का कारण जरूरी मानकों का पालन नहीं करने और नामांकन पूर्व शर्तों को पूरा नहीं करना बताया गया है। पिछले दिनाें पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास ने टाटा मणिपाल मेडिकल काॅलेज का मुअायना किया था। इसके बाद उन्होंने केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री से भी बातचीत की थी। बता दें कि एमजीएम में भी मेडिकल की 100 सीटें हैं। इससे हर साल जमशेदपुर से 250 डॉक्टर बन सकेंगे।

