रखें ध्यान:धनतेरस पर बाजार गुलजार, दाेपहर बाद दुकानों में खरीदारी करने वालों की रही भीड़, दीपावली पर बन रहे कई मंगलकारी संयोग

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बाजार में बरसा धन, आज मां लक्ष्मी का पूजन
  • रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही चला सकते हैं पटाखे

धनतेरस पर बाजार में खूब खरीदारी हुई। लगभग हर सेक्टर में करोड़ों का कारोबार हुआ। इस वर्ष धनतेरस पर सबसे ज्यादा इलेक्टॉनिक्स, फर्नीचर व ऑटोमोबाइल का कारोबार हुआ। लोगों ने नई गाड़ियां, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और फर्नीचर खरीदा। धनतेरस का 50 प्रतिशत खर्च लोगों ने इसपर किया। पहली बार ज्वेलरी को इन तीनों सेक्टरों ने मात दी। दो दिन धनतेरस होने से दिन का कारोबार काफी अच्छा रहा। लगभग 143 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार हुआ।

लोगों ने बर्तन-ज्वेलरी भी खरीदी। दो दिनों में धनतेरस पर लगभग 330 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार हुआ। धनतेरस को लेकर बाजारों में सुबह से ही भीड़ दिखाई देने लगी थी। लोगों के घरों तक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स होम अप्लाएंस की डिलीवरी की गई। साकची, बिष्टुपुर, गोलमुरी, कदमा, टेल्को, बर्मामाइंस, जुगसलाई समेत तमाम बाजारों में ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी। ध्यान रखें, रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही पटाखे चला सकते हैं।

व्यवसायी बोले...

बीते साल के मुकाबले 30 प्रतिशत अधिक कारोबार
धनतेरस पर पिछले वर्ष के मुकाबले 30 प्रतिशत अधिक का कारोबार हुआ है। कारोबार में छाई मंदी खत्म हुई है।

-सुधांशु सक्सेना, मैनेजर तनिष्क

बाजार में आई काफी तेजी

फर्नीचर बाजार इस वर्ष काफी अच्छा रहा है। लोगों ने अपने घरों की जरूरत का सामान खरीदा है। इससे बाजार में काफी तेजी आई है।

-पप्पू सिंह, प्रोपराइटर, न्यू बाबा फर्नीचर

छोटे होम अप्लाएंस की डिमांड

लोगों ने छोटे होम अप्लाएंस ज्यादा खरीदा है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स बाजार में भी काफी तेजी आई है।
-किशोर सिंधानिया, प्रोपराइटर, इलेक्ट्रोक्राफ्ट

आज घर-घर होगी मां लक्ष्मी और कुबेर की पूजा, वर्षों बाद शनिवार को कार्तिक अमावस्या की तिथि का संयोग

सुबह से देर रात तक पूजा के लिए श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त है
सुबह से देर रात तक पूजा के लिए श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त है

दिवाली शनिवार को है। घर-घर लक्ष्मी और कुबेर की पूजा होगी। लोग सुख-समृद्धि की कामना करेंगे। घर-आंगन दीपों से जगमगाएगा। वर्षों बाद शनिवार को कार्तिक अमावस्या की तिथि का संयोग बना है। इसलिए यह दिन और भी खास माना जा रहा है। सुबह से देर रात तक पूजा के लिए श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त है।

अन्नकूट और गोवर्धन पूजा कल
दीपोत्सव के चौथे दिन अन्नकूट और गोवर्धन पूजा की जाएगी। यह प्रकृति को मानव की ओर से धन्यवाद ज्ञापित करने का पर्व है। लोग प्रकृति के संरक्षण का संकल्प लेंगे। इस दिन गौ माता की पूजा की जाएगी। पंडित रमेशचंद्र उपाध्याय शास्त्री ने कहा- इस वर्ष अन्नकूट पूजा सुबह 6.45 बजे से 11.45 बजे तक करना शुभ होगा।

