  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  • Maximum 133 Infected In The City, 5 Cases In 8 Rural Blocks, 12429 Sample Pending, 4 Thousand Sample Hazaribagh And 3 Thousand Palamu Sent

कोरोना की जांच धीमी:शहर में सबसे ज्यादा 133 संक्रमित, 8 ग्रामीण प्रखंडों में 5 केस, 12429 सैंपल पेंडिंग, 4 हजार नमूना हजारीबाग व 3 हजार पलामू भेजा

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • बाकी नमूना महात्मा गांधी मेमोरियल (एमजीएम) मेडिकल कॉलेज के लैब में है, जिसकी जल्द से जल्द जांच करने का निर्देश दिया गया है

शहर में कोरोना मरीजों की जांच धीमी गति से चल रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार, कुल 12429 संदिग्ध लोगों का नमूना पेंडिंग पड़ा हुआ है, जिसकी जांच नहीं हो सकी है। इसे देखते हुए चार हजार नमूना हजारीबाग व तीन हजार पलामू मेडिकल कॉलेज जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। वहीं, बाकी नमूना महात्मा गांधी मेमोरियल (एमजीएम) मेडिकल कॉलेज के लैब में है, जिसकी जल्द से जल्द जांच करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में अभी तक कुल चार लाख 18 हजार 706 संदिग्ध लोगों का नमूना लिया गया है। इसमें चार लाख छह हजार 277 लोगों की जांच हुई है। बाकी 12 हजार 429 लोगों का नमूना पेंडिंग पड़ा हुआ है।

जिला सर्विलांस पदाधिकारी डॉ. साहिर पॉल ने बताया सभी पेंडिंग नमूने की जांच के लिए विशेष दिशा-निर्देश दिया गया है। सात हजार नमूना हजारीबाग व पलामू मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजा गया है। उम्मीद है कि एक सप्ताह के अंदर सभी नमूनों की जांच पूरी हो जाएगी। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या काफी कम हो गई है। आठ प्रखंडों में पांच से भी कम एक्टिव केस हैं। सबसे अधिक शहरी क्षेत्रों में कोरोना के मरीज हैं। शहरी क्षेत्रों में कुल 133 एक्टिव केस हैं। वहीं, पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में कुल 169 एक्टिव केस हैं। जिले में अबतक 17024 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। वहीं, 374 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है।

4231 सैंपल की जांच में 16 नए संक्रमित, जिले में अभी तक कुल चार लाख 18 हजार 706 का नमूना लिया

पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में शुक्रवार को 4231 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिसमें 16 नए मरीज मिले। इसके साथ ही कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 17040 पहुंच गई है। दूसरी ओर 32 कोरोना मरीज ठीक होकर घर गए। इस तरह जिले के 16,513 लोग कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं। फिलहाल जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 153 है। शुक्रवार को कोरोना से किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। अब तक जिले में 374 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। कोरोना की वैक्सीन अबतक नहीं आई है, ऐसे में मास्क-सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग अपनाएं।

