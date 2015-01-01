पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी नतीजे:मेंस एसोसिएशन चुनाव, कतार में पुलिस, 1235 ने दिया वोट, रात दस बजे के बाद वोटों की गिनती, नतीजे आज

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सात पदों के लिए 30 उम्मीदवारों की तकदीर का 1235 मतदाताओं ने किया फैसला, रिजल्ट आज
  • एसएसपी की देखरेख में झारखंड पुलिस मेंस एसोसिएशन के सात पदों पर शांतिपूर्ण मतदान

जमशेदपुर पुलिस मेंस एसोसिएशन जिला बल के सात पदों पर मतदान हुआ। इसमें कुल 30 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला करने के लिए देर शाम तक 1235 मतदाताओं ने वोट दिया किया। रात 10 बजे मतगणना शुरू की गई। किसी भी पद के विजयी उम्मीदवार की घोषणा नहीं हो पाई। शनिवार की सुबह में रिजल्ट आने की संभावना है। एसएसपी की देखरेख में शुक्रवार को कड़ी सुरक्षा में झारखंड पुलिस मेंस एसोसिएशन जिला बल के सात पदों पर शांतिपूर्ण मतदान हुआ। सात पदों के लिए कुल 30 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला करने के लिए देर शाम तक कुल 1235 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया।

मतदान होने के दो घंटे बाद रात 10 बजे मतगणना का कार्य आरंभ हुआ। किसी भी पद के विजयी उम्मीदवार की घोषणा नहीं हो पाई। शनिवार की सुबह में रिजल्ट आने की संभावना है। देवघर में होने वाले महाअधिवेशन के मद्देनजर नाै दिसंबर को रांची में केंद्रीय समिति द्वारा चुनाव की घोषणा के बाद मतदान का प्रतिशत कम देखने को मिला। जानकारी के मुताबिक जिला पुलिस बल में कुल 2400 के लगभग मतदाता हैं, लेकिन शुक्रवार को हुई वोटिंग में 52 फीसदी पुलिसकर्मियों ने मतदान किया। इस चुनाव में सात पदों के लिए चार अलग-अलग टीमों से कुल 28 उम्मीदवार खड़े हुए। दो निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार भी मैदान में उतरे। इस चुनाव में उम्मीदवारों के अलावे कुल 88 डेलीगेट भी अपनी किस्मत आजमाने मैदान में उतरे हैं।

रिजल्ट का इंतजार... ठंड का असर चुनाव के सामने फीका
इधर, रात 10 बजे से काउंटिंग शुरू होने के बाद हर टीम से दो लोगों और निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार कुल नौ लोगों को स्ट्रांग रूम में जाने की इजाजत दी गई। मतगणना का समय भी सभी उम्मीदवारों की सहमति से तय किया गया। ठंड का असर चुनाव के सामने फीका दिखाई दिया। लोग टेंट के अंदर बैठकर रात तक रिजल्ट का इंतजार करते रहे।

इन पदों पर खड़े हैं उम्मीदवार

  • अध्यक्ष पद के लिए- राजेंद्र साहू, प्रकाश टोप्पो, विनोद कुमार और सुरेंद्र हेंब्रम
  • उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए- सैयद सलमान अख्तर, सत्यजीत कुमार, जितेन गोराई, चंदन कुमार सिंह और निर्दलीय से मिलन जगदीश मिंज
  • सचिव पद के लिए- अखिलेश कुमार राम, छोटे लाल महतो, रजनीकांत रंजन, अनिल कुमार पासवान और निर्दलीय से राजकिशोर यादव
  • कोषाध्यक्ष पद के लिए- उपेंद्र पासवान, शिवकुमार तिवारी, सोहराय किस्कू और जलेंद्र कुमार रजक
  • अंकेक्षक पद के लिए- अभिषेक उरांव, अर्जुन तुरी, चरण बोबोंगा और बृहस्पति कुमार स्वानसी
  • केंद्रीय सदस्य पद के लिए- सुमित कु. महतो, मो. गुलाम शेरखान, गुलाम हैदर और सत्येंद्र कुमार पासवान
  • संयुक्त मंत्री पद के लिए- गणेश मुंडा, राणा संजीव सिंह, मंगल चंद्र महतो और संतोष कुमार सिंह।
