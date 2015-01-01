पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोलमुरी:विधायक ने लिक्विडेटर समेत कंपनी प्रबंधन के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई प्राथमिकी, केबुल कंपनी के अंदर लगे माेटर पंप की चाेरी का मामला

  • सरयू राय ने कहा-15 से 20 फीट नीचे लगे वाटर माेटर पंप की चाेरी में प्रबंधन की मिलीभगत

जमशेदपुर पूर्वी के विधायक सरयू राय ने केबुल कंपनी के अंदर 15 से 20 फीट नीचे लगे वाटर माेटर पंप की चाेरी मामले में कंपनी के लिक्विडेटर शशि अग्रवाल सहित स्थानीय प्रबंधन के खिलाफ गोलमुरी थाना में मंगलवार काे प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई। सरयू ने कहा कि केबुल कंपनी के अंदर 15 से 20 फीट नीचे माेटर पंप लगाया गया था, जहां पहुंचना मुश्किल है। ऐसे में माेटर चाेरी हाेना संदेहास्पद लग रहा है। उन्हाेंने प्रशासन से घटना की उच्च स्तरीय जांच की जाने की मांग की है। सरयू राय ने कहा कि यह तभी संभव है जब कंपनी के स्थानीय प्रबंधन के साथ चाेर व अपराधी की मिलीभगत हो। प्रशासन मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई करे। सरयू राय ने कहा कि गुरुवार काे केबुल कंपनी के पूरे परिसर का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

18 दिनाें से केबुल बस्ती में माेटर चाेरी हाेने से पानी सप्लाई बंद

सरयू राय ने कहा कि मामले में प्रबंधन व अन्य कर्मचारियाें से पूछताछ करने पर भी माेटर चाेरी के बारे में काेई जानकारी नहीं मिली है। विधायक ने कहा कि 18 दिनाें से केबुल बस्ती में माेटर चाेरी हाेने से पानी सप्लाई बंद है। वे मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे केबुल बस्ती के दाैरे पर गए थे, जहां लाेगाें ने पानी सप्लाई बंद हाेने की शिकायत की।

जुस्काे काे पाइप बिछाकर पानी सप्लाई करने का दिया निर्देश

सरयू राय ने कहा कि मंगलवार को वे केबुल टाउन के न्यू डीएस फ्लैट व ओल्ड डीएस फ्लैट सहित पूरे केबुल काॅलोनी के भ्रमण पर थे। जुस्को द्वारा पानी पाइप बिछाने के कार्य को देखा। उन्हाेंने जुस्को के अधिकारियों को जल्द से जल्द पाइप बिछाकर लाेगाें को पानी सप्लाई करने का निर्देश दिया। इस बीच न्यू डीएस सहित काॅलोनी के लोगों ने 18 से 20 दिनों से केबुल कंपनी के वर्तमान पंप से पानी सप्लाई नहीं होने की बात बतायी। काॅलोनीवासियों ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों वाटर पंप की चोरी कंपनी के अंदर से हाे गई है।

एनसीएलएटी कोर्ट ने नीलामी प्रक्रिया रोकने से किया इनकार

नेशनल कंपनी लाॅ अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल (एनसीएलएटी), नई दिल्ली में मंगलवार को केबुल कंपनी के दिवालिया करने के एनसीएलटी कोलकाता के आदेश के खिलाफ दर्ज याचिका पर सुनवाई हुई। इस दौरान याचिकाकर्ता केबुल कंपनी रिटायर कर्मचारी यूनियन के वकीलों द्वारा नीलामी रोकने की मांग की गई, जिसे कोर्ट ने स्वीकार नहीं किया। वहीं, इस मामले में याचिकाकर्ताओं को संक्षिप्त ब्योरा दावों से संबंधित जमा करने को कहा। समयाभाव में सुनवाई को 11 जनवरी तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया गया। मालूम हो सुनवाई में बताया गया कि ट्रॉपिकल वेनचर्स की ओर से 227 करोड़ रुपए बकाया का दावा किया गया है, जो नया फर्जीवाड़ा है।

यूनिवर्सल लीडर द्वारा इंकैब कंपनी में जो निवेश किया गया था, जिसके आधार पर उसे 51 प्रतिशत का शेयर हस्तांतरण किया गया उसे ही त्रृण बनाकर ट्रॉपिकल बेंचर्स को असाइन किया गया। इस रूप में यूनिवर्सल लीडर और ट्रॉपिकल बेंचर्स के खिलाफ यह फौजदारी का मामला बनता है। ट्रॉपिकल बेंचर्स ने इसी आधार पर एनसीएलएटी में इंटरवीनर बनाने की अर्जी लगाई है। उसकी इस अर्जी के खिलाफ शपथपत्र देने का आदेश एनसीएलएटी की तरफ से दिया गया। इन्कैब कर्मचारियों की तरफ से अधिवक्ता अखिलेश श्रीवास्तव, संजीव महंती, चंद्रलेखा और आकाश शर्मा ने जिरह की।

7 जनवरी को कोलकाता हाईकोर्ट में हाेगी सुनवाई

दूसरी ओर, इंडियन केबुल वर्कर्स यूनियन के महामंत्री रामविनोद सिंह की दायर याचिका पर कोलकाता हाईकोर्ट में सात जनवरी को सुनवाई होगी। याचिका मे रामविनोद सिंह ने कमेटी आॅफ क्रेडिटर्स को गलत बताते हुए अवैध करार देने की मांग की है।

