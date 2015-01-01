पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:खाद्यान्न कालाबाजारी करने वालों का साथ देने वाले एमओ-बीसीओ को फटकार

जमशेदपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • खाद्य व आपूर्ति विभाग की बैठक में अफसरों की लापरवाही देख भड़के डीसी
  • उपायुक्त ने कहा- सुधर जाओ, नहीं तो जेल भेज दूंगा

उपायुक्त कार्यालय में गुरुवार काे खाद्य व आपूर्ति विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान डीसी सूरज कुमार ने गरीब परिवाराें काे मिलने वाले पीडीएस खाद्यान्न की कालाबाजारी करने वालों को संरक्षण देने पर मार्केटिंग ऑफिसर (एमओ) और प्रखंड आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी (बीएसओ) की फटकार लगाई। बैठक में डीसी ने बीएसओ और एमओ को कहा कि सुधर जाओ, नहीं तो अब निलंबन और बर्खास्ती की अनुशंसा नहीं करूंगा, बल्कि सीधे जेल भेज दूंगा।

शहर में पदस्थ मार्केटिंग ऑफिसर उपायुक्त कार्यालय सभागार में उपस्थित थे, जबकि बीएसओ प्रखंड मुख्यालय से वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग से जुड़े हुए थे। डीसी ने कहा कि शहर और ग्रामीण इलाकाें में आम लाेगाें से कालाबाजारी की हर सूचना उन्हें मिल रही है। कालाबाजारी कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। डीसी ने कहा कि जिस स्थान पर मोबाइल कंपनी का नेटवर्क उपलब्ध नहीं है वहां कैसे ऑनलाइन दुकान का संचालन किया जा रहा था। सभी एमओ व बीएसओ रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध कराएं।

पोटका बीडीओ से डीसी ने पूछा- कौन है मुमताज जो गिरोह बनाकर कालाबाजारी कर रहा

बैठक में डीसी ने पोटका के बीडीओ सह प्रभारी बीएसओ दिलीप कुमार से पूछा कि पोटका में मुमताज कौन है, जो दूसरे के नाम पर डोर-स्टेप डिलीवरी का ठेका लेकर कालाबाजारी करा रहा है। कालाबाजारी करने के लिए इस आदमी ने बकायदा गिरोह बना रखा है। हिदायत दी कि इस आदमी से दूर रहो, नहीं तो वह तो जेल जाएगा ही तुम्हारा भी नुकसान होगा। पीजीटी खाद्यान्न घोटाले की जांच एसडीओ कर रहे हैं। दोषी के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पाेटका के बीडीओ ने कहा- अतिरिक्त प्रभार छाेड़ने के लिए डीसी काे लिखेंगे पत्र

डीसी की फटकार का असर दिखने लगा है। पोटका के बीडीओ दिलीप कुमार महतो ने अपने सेवा के अधिकारियों के साथ विचार-विमर्श कर कहा कि प्रखंड आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी का अतिरिक्त प्रभार छोड़ने के लिए डीसी को पत्र लिखकर आग्रह करूंगा। पोटका में पिछले चार-पांच सालों के दौरान बड़े पैमाने पर पीडीएस दुकानों के खाद्यान्न की कालाबाजारी हुई है और अलग-अलग स्तर पर जांच चल रही है। इसलिए अधिकारी अब इस विवाद से बचना चाह रहे हैं।

