त्योहार:बाजार में बरसेगा धन, अमृत योग में आज, उदया तिथि में कल खरीदारी शुभ, तेल का चौमुखा दीपक घर की दक्षिण दिशा की तरफ जलाएं

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • खरीदारी के लिए पूरा दिन शुभ, इन 5 मुहूर्तों में की गई खरीदारी से मिलेगा 13 गुना लाभ

इस बार धनतेरस दो दिन पड़ रहा है। शहर के ज्योतिषियों की मानें तो गुरुवार को अमृत योग में जबकि शुक्रवार को उदया तिथि में खरीदारी और पूजन के लिए श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त है। इसी तरह नरक चतुर्दशी यानी छोटी दिवाली को लेकर भी लोगों में असमंजस है। ज्योतिष के अनुसार नरक चतुर्दशी पर पूजन व दीपदान प्रदोष काल यानी सायंकाल में होता है। इसलिए 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस के साथ ही चतुर्दशी पूजन व व्रत श्रेष्ठ रहेगा। अगले दिन चतुर्दशी तिथि सायंकाल से पहले ही समाप्त होगी। 14 को दिवाली है और इस दिन गणेश-लक्ष्मी की पूजा होगी। उदया तिथि को मानने वालों के लिए 13 नवंबर की तिथि खरीदारी के लिए श्रेष्ठ है।

तेल का चौमुखा दीपक घर की दक्षिण दिशा की तरफ जलाएं
ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित रामेश कुमार उपाध्याय का कहना है कि धनतेरस वाले दिन शाम को तेल का चौमुखा दीपक अवश्य जलाएं। इसे घर की दक्षिण दिशा की तरफ रखें। इससे अकाल मृत्यु का भय समाप्त होता है।

खरीदारी के लिए पूरा दिन शुभ, इन 5 मुहूर्तों में की गई खरीदारी से मिलेगा 13 गुना लाभ

  • सुबह 7:30 से 9 बजे तक जमीन, मकान आदि की बुकिंग।
  • सुबह 8:30 से 10:55 बजे तक चावल, काजू, चीनी आदि सफेद वस्तुएं खरीदें।
  • दोपहर 1 से 1:30 बजे तक कपड़े, घर की सजावट का सामान, जेवर आदि खरीदने से लक्ष्मी जी प्रसन्न होंगी।
  • दोपहर 3 से लेकर शाम 4:30 बजे तक वाहन खरीदना सर्वश्रेष्ठ रहेगा।
  • शाम 5:25 से 8:20 तक का समय बर्तन, भगवान की मूर्ति जैसे कि लक्ष्मी और गणेश जी की मूर्ति खरीदना शुभ रहेगा।

सफेद तथा पीले रंग का भोग प्रसाद अवश्य खरीदें

ज्योतिषाचार्य ने बताया कि चांदी, सोना और पीतल के बर्तन खरीदना शुभ रहता है। विशेषकर पीतल का बर्तन जरूर खरीदना चाहिए। क्योंकि भगवान धन्वंतरि सागर मंथन में पीतल का कलश लेकर ही बाहर निकले थे। धनतेरस के दिन सफेद तथा पीले रंग का भोग प्रसाद अवश्य खरीदें। इससे माता लक्ष्मी, गणेश, धन के देवता कुबेर और भगवान धन्वंतरि आदि प्रसन्न होते हैं। इससे घर-परिवार में खुशहाली आती है।

धनतेरस को क्या खरीदें, स्टील के बर्तन, सोने-चांदी खरीदनी चाहिए

चांदी के बर्तन या चांदी खरीदने से घर में शांति आती है तथा क्लेश खत्म होता है। सोना खरीदने से सौंदर्य की वृद्धि होती है। घर में यदि धनतेरस के दिन तांबे का बर्तन लाते हैं तो धर्म की वृद्धि होती है। बड़ा लाभ और घर-परिवार की आयु वृद्धि भी होती है। स्टील के बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं। स्टील सफेद होता है और चंद्रमा और लक्ष्मी जी को सफेद वस्तु प्रिय है। इस दिन वाहन खरीदने से व्यापार में वृद्धि होती है। उन्नति भी होती है। वाहन खरीदना चाहिए।

त्रयोदशी में आज धन्वंतरि की पूजा

ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. पंडित रमेश कुमार शास्त्री ने कहा- त्रयोदशी तिथि 12 नवंबर को शाम 6.30 बजे से शुरू होगी और 13 नवंबर को शाम चार बजकर 11 मिनट तक रहेगी। इसके बाद चतुर्दशी तिथि शुरू होगी, जो 14 नवंबर को दोपहर 1.49 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद अमावस्या तिथि शुरू होकर 15 नवंबर को सुबह 11.27 बजे तक रहेगी। त्रयोदशी में 12 को धन्वंतरि की पूजा होगी। यह पूजा प्रदोष काल (गोधुली) में श्रेष्ठ मानी गई है।

