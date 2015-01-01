पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  National Highway Authority Of India Has Proposed Before The Administration, The Utility Corridor From Pardih To Mango Chowk Will Be A Separate Cycle Route

एनएच-33:नेशनल हाईवे अथाॅरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने प्रशासन के सामने रखा प्रस्ताव, पारडीह से मानगो चौक तक यूटिलिटी कॉरिडोर, साइकिल का अलग रास्ता होगा

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • फ्लाईओवर-सर्विस रोड और वाॅक पाॅथ-वे की सुविधा होगी

एनएच-33 के किनारे मानगो पारडीह चौक से मानगो डिमना चौक तक करीब साढ़े तीन किलोमीटर लंबा और करीब पांच फीट चौड़ा यूटिलिटी काॅरिडोर के निर्माण की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। प्रस्तावित सर्विस रोड को बार-बार कटने से बचाने के लिए नेशनल हाईवे अथाॅरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (एनएचएआई) और प्रशासन ने इसकी तैयारी शुरू की है। पारडीह चौक से डिमना चौक तक फ्लाईओवर और सर्विस रोड का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है।

एनएच के चौड़ीकरण के लिए बनाए गए डीपीआर (डिटेल प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट) में चूक हुई थी। यूटिलिटी के लिए अंडरग्राउंड पाइप बिछाया जाना है, इनमें पानी, सीवरेज लाइन, गैस पाइप लाइन, बिजली के अंडरग्राउंड वायर, मोबाइल इंटरनेट ब्राड बैंड वायर अंडरग्राउंड लगाया जाना है। चौड़ीकरण के डीपीआर पर उसका ध्यान नहीं दिया गया है। चौड़ीकरण के लिए जमीन का अधिग्रहण किया गया लेकिन यूटिलिटी के लिए जमीन का अधिग्रहण नहीं किया गया।

यूटिलिटी काॅरिडोर का प्रस्ताव एनएचएआई के द्वारा प्रशासन के समक्ष रखा गया है ताकि भविष्य में सर्विस रोड को बार-बार जहां तहां से खोद कर अंडरग्राउंड पाइप व वायर नहीं बिछाना पड़े। मानगो में एनएच-33 के किनारे अपार्टमेंट व घर का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। पाइप लाइन बिछाने के लिए यूटिलिटी कॉरिडोर बनाया जाएगा और उस पर पेबर्स ब्लाक बिछाकर पाथवे का निर्माण होगा।

- कर्नल एएस कपूर, प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्ट एनएचएआई

