नोटिसर जारी:स्वास्थ्य विभाग में आउटसोर्स पर काम कर रहे 157 कर्मचारियों को हटाने का नोटिस

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • विरोध में कर्मचारी गोलबंद हाेकर कर सकते हैं आंदोलन

झारखंड स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव डाॅ. नितिन मदन कुलकर्णी ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग में आउटसोर्स के तहत काम कर रहे 157 लोगों को हटाने का आदेश दिया है। सचिव के आदेश के आलोक में सिविल सर्जन ने जिले में आउटसोर्स पर तैनात स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की संख्या को कम करने के लिए एजेंसी संचालक को कहा है। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. आरएन झा ने बताया कि सभी जगहों पर जरूरत से ज्यादा आउटसोर्स कर्मियों को रखकर काम कराया जा रहा है।इसके बाद एजेंसी के संचालक ने जिले में कार्यरत 157 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को काम पर नहीं आने का नोटिस दे दिया है।

इसमें टेक्नीशियन, ड्रेसर, बिजली मिस्त्री, कक्ष सेवक, सफाई कर्मी, चालक सहित अन्य कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। फिलहाल जिले में 300 से ज्यादा स्वास्थ्य कर्मी आउटसोर्स पर काम कर रहे हैं, जिन्हें सदर अस्पताल सहित जिले के सभी सामुदायिक, प्राथमिक व उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में लगाया गया है। कर्मचारियों को नोटिस मिलते ही उन लोगों के बीच हड़कंप मच गया है। आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि उन लोगों को ठेकेदार ने छह माह से वेतन तक नहीं दिया है। अब हटाने के लिए नोटिस थमा दिया गया। इससे कर्मचारियाें में आक्रोश है।

