साकची बाजार में जांच अभियान:गुप्ता स्वीट्स को नोटिस, लेडिस कॉर्नर को कराया बंद 40 लोगों को बिना मास्क पकड़ा, चेतावनी देकर छोड़ा

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • मास्क-सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग लागू कराने उतरा पुलिस-प्रशासन
  • विवाद करने वालों से 500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला आज भी चेकिंग, घर से मास्क पहनकर निकलें

1. सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क जांच अभियान

विवाद करने वालों से 500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला आज भी चेकिंग, घर से मास्क पहनकर निकलें

प्रशासन ने बुधवार की शाम साकची बाजार में मास्क-सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग लागू कराने के लिए जांच अभियान चलाया। अगुवाई सिटी एसपी सुभाषचंद्र जाट, एडीएम नंद किशोर लाल व जेएनएसी के एसओ कृष्णा कुमार कर रहे थे। सड़कों पर बिना मास्क घूम रहे 40 व्यक्तियों को पकड़ा, जिन्हें चेतावनी देकर छोड़ा गया। जांच टीम गुप्ता स्वीट्स पहुंची तो पाया कि वहां के किसी भी कर्मचारी-ग्राहक ने मास्क नहीं पहना था। एडीएम ने गुप्ता स्वीट्स के संचालक को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने का आदेश विशेष पदाधिकारी को दिया। वहीं लेडिस कॉर्नर में भी भीड़ थी। लेडिस कॉर्नर को तत्काल बंद करा दिया गया। उसके पास कपड़ा दुकान को भी बंद कराया गया। प्रशासन फिलहाल मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों को चेतावनी देकर छोड़ रही है, पर विवाद करने वालों से पांच सौ जुर्माना वसूला जा रहा है। मास्क के अनुपालन के लिए जारी जांच अभियान गुरुवार को भी जारी रहेगा।

2. कोरोना का विशेष जांच अभियान- 5981 लोगों के लिए गए सैंपल; 1417 की जांच 18 पाॅजिटिव, 17 शहर और एक गांव का

कोरोना का विशेष जांच अभियान
कोरोना का विशेष जांच अभियान

जिले में बुधवार को विशेष अभियान चलाया गया। शहरी व ग्रामीण इलाके को मिलाकर कुल 5981 सैंपल लिए गए। इसमें आरटीपीसीआर जांच के लिए 4322 और ट्रूनेट जांच के लिए 242 सैंपल लिए गए। रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट के लिए कुल 1417 सैंपल लिए गए। इनकी जांच में 18 लोग पाॅजिटिव मिले। 17 शहरी क्षेत्र और एक बहरागोड़ा का है। जिले में कोरोना का रिकवरी रेट 97% है। अब तक जिले में कुल 17192 कोरोना मरीज मिल चुके हैं, 16610 मरीज कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके है। वहीं कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 208 है।

आंकड़े
आंकड़े

3. तंबाकू बिक्री पर अभियान- मानगो निगम ने दाे दुकानाें से बिना लाइसेंस तंबाकू बिक्री करने पर वसूले 400 रुपए जुर्माना

तंबाकू बिक्री पर अभियान
तंबाकू बिक्री पर अभियान

मानगाे निगम ने बुधवार काे मानगाे क्षेत्र में पान मसाला, तंबाकू आदि बिना लाइसेंस की बिक्री-स्टाॅक करने काे लेकर छापेमारी की। ईओ दीपक सहाय ने कहा- छापामारी में दाे दुकानाें में बिना लाइसेंस के तंबाकू बक्री की जा रही थी, दाेनाें लाेगाें से निगम ने 200 रुपए कर 400 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। मंगलवार काे सात दुकानदाराें से 1400 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला था। ईओ ने अपील की है कि दुकानदार लाइसेंस लेकर ही पान मसाला, तंबाकू आदि की बिक्री करें।

