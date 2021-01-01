पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:अब टाटा मोटर्स व सदर अस्पताल में भी वैक्सीनेशन, शहर के चार अस्पतालों में 229 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका, 400 लोगों को देने का था लक्ष्य

जमशेदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीएमएच में जल्द ही दो सेशन में किया जाएगा टीकाकरण
  • सदर अस्पताल में सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय के चतुर्थ वर्गीय कर्मचारी राजू कुमार को पहला टीका दिया

जिले में पहली बार 400 लोगों को टीका लगाने के लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 229 को टीका लगा। सोमवार से टाटा मोटर्स व सदर अस्पताल में भी टीकाकरण शुरू होने से रोजाना 400 लोगों को टीका देने का लक्ष्य है। सोमवार को दो नए सेंटर परसुडीह स्थित सदर अस्पताल व टेल्को स्थित टाटा मोटर्स अस्पताल में वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ। सदर अस्पताल में वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर डीआईसी (जिला तत्काल रोकथाम केंद्र) को बनाया है। यहां एसीएमओ डॉ. साहिर पाल व जिला यक्ष्मा पदाधिकारी डॉ. एके लाल की देखरेख में टीकाकरण की शुरुआत हुई।

वहीं, टाटा मोटर्स अस्पताल में सीएस डॉ. आरएन झा थे। उन्होंने कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करा कार्यालय लौट गए। टाटा मोटर्स अस्पताल में पहला टीका महिला एवं प्रसूति रोग विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. शिप्रा व उसके बाद मेडिसिन विभाग के डॉ. ठाकुर को दिया। सीएस सदर अस्पताल के वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर भी पहुंचे। यहां पहला टीका सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय के चतुर्थ वर्गीय कर्मचारी राजू कुमार को दिया। इसके बाद पूर्व डॉक्टर एके पालित, सदर अस्पताल की नर्स मीना झा व मौसमी रानी को टीका दिया। सभी को आधे घंटे तक ऑब्जरवेशन रूम में इंतजार करने को कहा। ताकि किसी तरह का साइड इफेक्ट सामने आए तो उसे दूर किया जा सके।

टीएमएच में कुल तीन हजार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को दी जाएगी वैक्सीन

सोमवार को टाटा मोटर्स अस्पताल, टाटा मुख्य अस्पताल, परसुडीह स्थित सदर अस्पताल व एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज में 229 लोगों को टीका लगा। जबकि 400 लोगों को टीका देने का लक्ष्य था। सदर अस्पताल व टाटा मोटर्स अस्पताल में 100-100 लोगों को टीका देने का लक्ष्य है। हालांकि, आगे इसे और भी बढ़ाया जाएगा। पहले चरण में शुरू हुए एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज व टीएमएच में भी 100-100 लोगों को ही टीका देने का लक्ष्य है। हालांकि, टीएमएच में जल्द ही एक सत्र और बढ़ाया जा सकता है, जिससे वहां रोजाना 200 लोगों को टीका दिया जाएगा। टीएमएच में कुल तीन हजार स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका दिया जाना है। जबकि एमजीएम में एक हजार लोगों को टीका पड़ना है।

किस उम्र के कितने ने लिया टीका
कहां कितने लोगों को लगा टीका

  • टीएमएच 42
  • एमजीएम 51
  • सदर अस्पताल 53
  • टाटा मोटर्स 83
ऐप खोलें
